French consulate guard in Saudi Arabia on the day of the attacks in France – World attacked by knife

The guard at the French consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was wounded with a knife the previous Thursday.

The attack on the consular officer comes almost simultaneously with the attack on the cathedral in Nice, which caused three deaths and several injuries, and an attempt to stab passers-by in Avignon by a man killed by police before making victims.

This series of attacks on France or French structures comes at a time when the Turkish authorities are accusing the country of an orchestrated campaign against Muslims.

Recall, recently a teacher was beheaded after showing cartoons to the controversial satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo during a class.