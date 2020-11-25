French Minister of Culture: “Notre-Dame is saved”

The devastating fire of the Notre-Dame Cathedral shook the world. Now there is good news from Paris.

Paris (AP) – The cathedral of Paris Notre-Dame, badly damaged by a fire, was saved according to the opinion of the French Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot. The difficult dismantling of a fire-deformed scaffolding was an important step, he said at a hearing in the National Assembly Tuesday evening.

Bachelot explained that while the scaffolding was still on the roof, there had been doubts about the solidity of the old building. “And that fear is definitely behind us. Notre-Dame is saved, and we finally know it today. “

At the same time, the minister stressed that there is still a lot to do and that the security work is far from being completed. They would last until the summer of next year. “And of course, the restoration work can only begin later”. Ahead of the promise made by French President Emmanuel Macron to rebuild the world-famous cathedral by 2024, Bachelot said: “There is still a long way to go.”

Before the devastating fire of the cathedral in April 2019, the spire of the famous building had been restored. The scaffolding installed on the roof for this purpose withstood the collapse of the spire, but was massively deformed by the heat of the fire and was a serious safety risk to the badly damaged cathedral. The scaffolding was made up of about 40,000 parts, weighed 200 tons and was partly 40 meters high. The decommissioning from the beginning of June was complicated and officially ended on Tuesday.

Hell in the heart of the French capital had caused international horror. Due to the Crown Crisis, construction work on the 850-year-old structure was temporarily halted. Since the end of April, life has returned to the construction site.