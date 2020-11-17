From Aretha to the boss: Barack Obama’s new playlist

Barack Obama’s playlists are legendary. Now the former president presents a very special selection.

Berlin / Washington (dpa) – Former US President Barack Obama has compiled a list of songs that he has associated with his tenure since 2009.

“Music has always played an important role in my life – and this was especially the case during my presidency,” the 59-year-old wrote on Monday (local time) on Twitter. The Democrat and the first black president of the United States published memoirs on Tuesday under the title “A Promised Land” – in Germany the translation “A Promised Land” hit the market at the same time.

“Some unforgettable songs” for him are, for example, “The Weight” by soul legend Aretha Franklin or “Halo” by today’s pop superstar Beyoncé, according to Obama in his Twitter message. According to the list, rapper Eminem accompanied him with “Lose Yourself” during the presidency, the Beatles were represented with the song “Michelle”.

Obama was particularly fond of hearing Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising” – in 2016, at the end of his eight-year term, he gave this American musician the “Freedom Medal” and said, “I am the president, he is the boss.” .