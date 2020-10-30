From discounts to surprises. Retail giants are reinventing themselves to ensure the pandemic doesn’t “wipe out” Black Friday and Christmas

As the world and its scientists search for the coveted vaccine, governments are trying to balance public health with finances and men are trying, under more or less restrictive measures, to adjust to the “new normal” and we are getting closer Get away from the two most important retail moments in Portugal and the world: Black Friday (November 27th) and Christmas.

And when the unexpected pandemic has forced us to change so many of the most elementary habits, consumption has not escaped its anger. However, he knew how to find or strengthen ways that are also win-win relationships. Consumers satisfy their needs and those who sell save part of the turnover. In some cases, they are even surprisingly replaced.

We are, of course, talking about the universe of e-commerce (online trading), which the Portuguese had for a long time and which, in the face of the recent “tremors”, gained strength and definitely became part of their consumption habits.

Although it has changed so much as in previous years, the big “players” of the national market have defined their strategies at this point and are already finalizing the details for the two high points of the trade.

Discounts “spread over time” to avoid clusters. And stress

El Corte Inglés also has everything ready for Black Friday and Christmas. “In times of uncertainty, we want to take an omnichannel approach and use our customers’ experience as we have already used it, regardless of the channel used, the physical store or the online business,” assures the company’s official source, Executive Digest.

“Customers can always find what they are looking for in our stores and when they shop in our online store they can get their items wherever and whenever they want,” he affirmed.

Regarding Black Friday, the Spanish retailer is preparing discounts that guarantee that they are very attractive and limited in time to avoid clusters of customers in physical stores. This allows customers to buy what they want over a longer period of time, “which removes stress and the need to get to the store in a very limited time,” he explains.

Incidentally, this measure is taken for other promotions that give customers more time to enjoy them without a cluster if the duration is longer. “We want to continue to be a safe business and take care of the well-being of our customers,” they emphasize.

In terms of preparation, at the internal organization level, the company is strengthening the e-commerce teams, an area that is growing and can grow steadily and continuously in the near future. “We are also counting on volunteers from other teams to strengthen the store at Christmas time, as happened in the supermarket during the pandemic,” they clarify.

In the online store, they work to innovate services and improve those who, after listening, found they needed some reinforcement. In physical stores, the company will adhere to security measures that ensure strict compliance.

Always safe. In shops, by phone or WhatsApp (at home or at the drive-in)

In the case of the sports zone, the adaptation to the new reality will of course now extend to these moments. “As always, focus consciously and responsibly on our customers, offer them the best service and offer the best range of products for practicing the sport. This new reality that we all live in has brought us new habits. What we did in the Sport Zone was to create services that allow our customers to continue shopping safely and conveniently, ”said Jorge Simões, Director of Marketing and E-Commerce at Sport Zone. in statements about Executive Digest.

With regard to online sales, he makes sure that the entire operations support team has been strengthened to maintain the level of service with deliveries and after-sales service. The physical stores, on the other hand, have all been adapted to the new rules for security and social distance that allow the expansion of services.

According to the official, “very little will change in order to experience Black Friday and Christmas, as we have adapted our entire structure and processes to this new reality since March and are therefore ready to maintain the level of service for our customers for a long time. ”.

As early as March, adjustments were made both within the company and online and later extended to the physical store park. “Our branches are ready to always receive our customers with maximum security and convenience and with various purchase options,” he also guaranteed.

Even so, the answer to the new challenges has several fronts. That’s why the company started selling by phone or WhatsApp, as well as home delivery or home drive.

Early Actions. More time to exchange or return

Both BlackFriday and FNAC Christmas campaigns will focus on the brand’s omnichannel under the circumstances.

According to Inês Condeço, Marketing Director of FNAC Portugal, Executive Digest, the promotions range from online to physical stores, so all customers can find what they are looking for regardless of their preferred place of purchase. This approach will be valid under the current conditions. However, if there are any changes to the way the trade works, FNAC guarantees it is ready to continue strengthening its online channel.

“Given the restrictions on people in stores, we will be running upfront promotions so that the Portuguese can shop safely and with complete confidence,” he added.

Whether from a purchase or a pick-up point of view, FNAC is also developing various initiatives to simplify the customer experience. “Not only do we have new order channels over the phone – the Liga & Encomenda service – but it will also be possible to pick up products at the entrance of the shop or in the shopping center parking lot,” explains the official.

During the campaigns on Black Friday and Christmas, FNAC will also extend the exchange and return period until the end of January.

Regarding the internal organization, Logística FNAC has defined a plan that not only allows a more efficient increase in the available resources and guarantees all the security requirements required today, but also ensures a readjustment and implementation of more flexible procedures and processes that allow an effective response to the fluctuations in demand that were recorded in the various sales channels in the last quarter.

Convinced that there will be a natural demand for the branches, since the customer’s profile is still heavily dependent on the physical profile, the company already meets all DGS security standards in these areas.

“The purpose of extending the campaign periods is precisely to avoid large crowds in the store and to avoid customers having to wait in long lines. In addition, the exchange and return period will be longer until January 30th, which will again avoid the concentration of people in the store in a short time, ”adds the person in charge.

No late store opening, but with .. surprises

The two very special campaigns we are talking about are prepared with great enthusiasm on words. Despite the pandemic context, “all of these preparations are going very smoothly,” Inês Drummond Borges, Marketing Director of Words, told Executive Digest.

The company has already fully anchored the new safety routines in stores, warehouses and technical centers, as well as the rest of the organization, and defined contingency plans for any circumstance to which they may face given the evolving public health situation.

“I remember that the Word Shops never closed even during detention because the products and services we sold were considered essential goods by the relevant authorities, which means that the day after these new routines were no longer so It’s our team’s day right now, ”confirms the person in charge.

Therefore, we are currently focusing on the essentials to ensure the success of these campaigns: offering the best value propositions to the consumer with the greatest variety at the lowest prices, and strong, appropriate and engaging communications for every time in the coming months.

“Despite all adversities, we strive to exceed our customers’ expectations across the board, regardless of whether they visit us in our online shop or prefer our physical stores,” he emphasized.

There will be no significant changes with the routines, especially those related to the management of top sales in stores, which have been perfectly tested, and the contingency plans to be applied given the various possible very clear situations.

“On the other hand, the capacity of our logistics operation for online support quadrupled in the first half of this year in order to meet the trend of strong growth in e-commerce, which is being accelerated by the restriction.”

Words doubled its online market share this semester, with online sales tripling from January to August, resulting in an instrumental boost to deliver 85% of orders ahead of schedule.

In order to receive consumers, of course, the company has discounts and special offers, both on worten.pt and in physical stores. Therefore, and in the current context, it will choose to present buying opportunities during the month of November rather than focusing on the last week.

“With a very strong 360 ° communication in which the price will be the main actor, combined with the variety of technology products and more. Our marketplace will also be a key factor in capturing the preference of the Portuguese. In addition, we will not be promoting late store openings this year as we have done in previous years, but we will see a lot of digital surprises (which I can’t reveal yet …) ”he concludes.