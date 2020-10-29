From Naples to Turin. Italians “in revolt” refuse to lower their guns and accept restrictions – Executive Digest

With the cry of “freedom” reverberating across the country, demonstrations against restrictive measures are multiplying in Italy, sometimes punctuated by confrontations and humiliations. Traders, workers and independents fear the second wave of economic recession with the adoption of more restrictive decisions, according to AFP.

The meetings of an average of hundreds of people, often based on meetings advertised on social networks, have become an integral part of the cities on the peninsula. “The fuse that was lit for three days in Piazza Plebiscito in Naples has already managed to spread the fire from one end of Italy to the other,” reported the daily La Repubblica earlier this week.

In response to the increase in daily contamination, the Italian government has in recent days imposed more restrictive measures, namely curfews in some of the main regions, the closure of bars and restaurants at 6 p.m., as well as rooms for all types of practice sports, cinemas and Theatre.

Despite recognizing that these are painful measures for a country expected to experience the worst recession since World War II this year, the government still insists that they are equally important. At all costs, efforts are being made to prevent a new outbreak similar to the spring eruption in Lombardy, a northern region where authorities had to call in the army to store coffins.

But the demonstrators who have met outside the headquarters of the regional presidencies in the past few days do not want to hear of any reluctance. “Freedom, freedom, freedom,” shouted through the streets of Turin and Milan, which eventually set the stage for the destruction of buses, burning garbage cans and display cases of stoned luxury brands.

The authorities have already submitted that there are members of “ultra” party groups and other right-wing extremists among the troublemakers.