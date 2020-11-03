From OE2021 to the lack of teachers. Fenprof meets with political groups tomorrow to point out “shortcomings” – Executive Digest

Fenprof – National Association of Teachers, will meet tomorrow, November 4th, with the political groups to include the main issues of the education sector in the list of works. Therefore, the meetings start at 11 am with the PCP, followed by meetings with BE and PEV at 3 pm. and finally at 4:30 p.m. with the PS Group.

Even before the general approval of the state budget for 2021 (OE2021), the association sent the political groups its position on the document drawn up by the government and its proposals for education.

In these meetings, Fenprof wishes to highlight “the inadequacies of a budget that confirms the downward path in education, particularly in the last decade, a period in which funds have moved away from 6% of GDP, a value that countries have enjoyed international bodies are recommended for the various countries ”.

In a statement, the association also states that it will reiterate its proposals in terms of an assessment of education, especially the public school and its professionals, and insist that they be taken into account in the ongoing negotiations on budget issues

During OE2021, she will express her concerns and suggestions regarding aspects of higher education and science as well as private and cooperative education.

These meetings will also be an opportunity to address other very important issues, namely “the lack of dialogue and the blocking of negotiations imposed by a team of ministers that long ago self-declared; Safety and health in the workplace, especially the lack of preventive and hygienic conditions in schools; Lack of teachers in schools, not just in the future, due to the retirement of thousands and the unattractiveness of the teaching profession, but immediately as hundreds of teachers are missing from schools; and the aging of teachers and the lack of a strategy capable of responding to this problem, both in terms of their retirement and their replacement. “