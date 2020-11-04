From oranges to missiles. “Live Commerce” Explodes in China – Executive Digest

Of all the digital trends accelerated in China by the Covid-19 pandemic, none has had a greater economic impact than the migration of retail sales to the “live commerce” format.

The method, which essentially consists of doing live broadcasts over the Internet to showcase products, even if it is neither a novelty nor a phenomenon only in China, these passages make the bet bigger. But the boom cannot be stopped in Portugal either.

In many short, anonymous, or prominent video apps, experts present what they need to sell today for products as diverse as dog food or cosmetics, and they end up playing an entertaining role by thoroughly explaining and displaying products beforehand to the public they are close to Creates relationships, decides to buy them.

The ability to ask questions and talk to those who manufacture or resell is a positive point. And even farmers have started this adventure and explained “live” how their oranges, carrots or avocados are made, gave tips on recipes and passed on family meals, reports Felipe Zmoginski to UOL.

Technology has a prominent place, so it doesn’t seem to offer much to serve certain niches of people interested in products. One case that became famous in China about a month ago involved a Beijing engineer selling a space rocket built at her university, and in seven minutes she found a buyer across the country who was still parting Zmoginski.

The latest data from TaoBao, one of the e-commerce services of the giant Alibaba owned by Jack Ma, the virtual stores that have implemented “Live Commerce” increased sales 70% of the time. In 2019 alone, before the pandemic that forced people to close their homes and, of course, benefited e-commerce, “live” technology was hovering around $ 65 billion.

Live trading is projected to generate 155 billion this year, more than double, according to a forecast by the National Internet Office, a government agency that processes statistics on the digitization of the economy.

Overall, 10% of the 900 million Chinese people who shop online will have made at least one “live” purchase in 2020.

By the end of 2021, the statistical office assumes that the “penetration rate” of “live trading” will continue to increase by 100% per year. That is, 20% of Chinese digital consumers have shopped online. In terms of sales, the so-called “gross merchandising value” is expected to reach $ 300 billion.