From Pakistan to Great Britain. Muslims intensify protests against France – Executive Digest

France increased security across the country this Friday to protect itself from further Islamist attacks following the fatal incident last Thursday morning at the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice. But in an increasingly spreading “wave”, Muslims take to the streets to protest against French cartoons with the Prophet Muhammad.

French President Emmanuel Macron sent thousands of police officers to protect places such as places of worship and schools. The security alert has been raised to the highest level in response to recent events in the country.

Police arrested a 21-year-old Tunisian expatriate named Brahim al-Aouissaoui on Friday for the attack in which a man shouted “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is greatest), beheaded a woman and killed two others in the church this Thursday in Nice .

The attack came at a time of anger among many Muslims around the world because of the French caricatures of Prophet Muhammad which they consider offensive and blasphemous.

It came about two weeks after Samuel Paty, a teacher, was beheaded by an 18-year-old Chechen who was outraged that the teacher was showing such cartoons in a class.

France, home to the largest Muslim community in Europe, has defended the right to publish such cartoons. Macron has insisted that the country not interfere with its fundamental freedoms of belief and expression.

In Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Palestinian Territories, tens of thousands of Muslims started “anti-French” protests this Friday after the prayers.

In Pakistan, police fired tear gas at demonstrators who broke through security gates in Islamabad to demonstrate against the French images of Prophet Muhammad at the French embassy.

In Bangladesh, protesters in the capital Dhaka shouted “Boycott French products” and carried signs describing Macron as “the world’s greatest terrorist”.

“Macron leads Islamophobia,” said Dhaka protester Akramul Haq, quoted by Reuters. “The Muslim world will not allow this for nothing. We will stand up and show solidarity against him. “

Protests also took place in India, Lebanon and Somalia.

This Friday is still marked by clashes between police and Muslim protesters in London outside the French embassy, ​​the Daily Mail said. The protesters called for “respect for the Prophet”, challenged Emmanuel Macron’s position on Charlie Hebdo’s cartoons and displayed posters saying “We will not tolerate disrespect for our beloved Prophet”, “The world’s greatest terrorist is Macron” and “Insult “it is not freedom of expression”.

According to a Metropolitan Police spokesman, that demonstration in front of the embassy was quickly broken up and most of the demonstrators left without any problems.

Still, three people were arrested: two for violating the Covid-19 pandemic restriction rules and one for possession of pyrotechnic material.

In a statement on social media, the French Embassy in London said: “France is being attacked by terrorist attacks against freedom of expression, the right to believe or not to believe, to live in fraternity. We will continue to be what we are, a free and tolerant country, proud of its humanistic values ​​of democracy. “