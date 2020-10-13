From Russomano to Hasselmann: the facets of Bolsonarism in

In the second week of campaigning for the 2020 local elections, Jair Bolsonaro (no party) broke promise that he would not stand on any candidate in the first round and declared his support for Celso Russomanno (Republican) early last week.

“I wasn’t going to make local election decisions, but Russomanno is an old-dated friend and I’m ready to help you with whatever it takes,” said Bolsonaro as he walked through São Paulo to attend a church service To attend the gathering of God.

The Federal MP led the first Datafolha poll with 29% of voting intentions, followed by Bruno Covas (PSBD) with 20%. Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) and Márcio França took third place, with 9% and 8% respectively.

The latest poll, released on October 8th and after the campaigns started, found that 27% of voting intentions were for Russomanno, 21% for Covas, 12% for Guilherme Boulos and 8% for France.

According to Russomano, who stated in the first election debate that he was the only one able to bring resources to the capital of São Paulo by maintaining relations with the president, Bolsonaro’s support is a reaction against those cited by Covas and Doria “Anti-Bolsonaro” front.

The communications secretary of the Presidency of the Republic, Fabio Wajngarten, also works with the candidate’s communications team.

Coladinho with Bolsonaro

In evaluating the political scientist Pedro Fassoni Arruda, professor at the PUC-SP, among the candidacies on the right, Russomanno’s one is actually the most likely to reach the second round, and for this the politician must stick to the strategy of turning his picture on the president.

As a parliamentarian, Russomano did everything he could to destroy the right.

“Bolsonarism [nas eleições em SP] it is mainly represented by the figure of Russomano. A conservative profile, very close to the center of the National Congress, including Evangelicals. Positions on customs and gender express this conservatism. It is also very oriented in the field of business and identified with market forces, ”the researcher assesses.

The convergence of the neoliberal policies of the republican candidate, as Fassoni points out, is not new. “As a parliamentarian, Russomano hoisted the banner to protect consumer interests and did everything possible to destroy rights by, among other things, supporting the flexibilization of labor and social security reforms. He voted according to Planalto’s instructions. ”

Bolsonaro’s stance on political scientist Maria Braga is a strategy to “lock up for 2022” and expand the support base in Brazil’s richest capital.

She recalls that an Ibope poll released earlier this month found that unlike other cities, emergency aid in São Paulo did not affect Bolsonaro’s approval. The approval and rejection rates of the President’s management have hardly changed since March.

The conservative vote is very fragmented.

Braga, a professor at the Federal University of São Carlos (Ufscar), also points out that the multitude of panels in the political spectrum on the right is an obstacle to the automatic transmission of votes from Bolsonaro voters to Russomanno.

“The conservative vote is very fragmented. It is not only Russomano’s candidacy in this field that is also fragmenting the electorate. Despite Bolsonaro’s support, this makes Russomano’s election success much more difficult. It may be that part of the electorate will vote for him, but it’s not such an expressive piece. It’s possible to get him into the second round, but it’s harder to win, ”he says.

Response Policy

The candidacy of Joice Hasselmann (PSL) is also cited by sources as a representative of Bolsonarist ideas, although the federal MP broke with the retired captain and conflicted with his children several times.

In other words, despite criticism of the president and public confrontations, Hasselmann continues to share the same conservative ideals. She even became head of government in the Chamber of Deputies.

“She has moved away from the government much more for personal reasons than for substantive reasons. Joice continues to defend exactly the same values, “said Fassoni.

Her own speech in the first debate, citing anti-communism and portraying someone who vigorously defended conservative ideas against the left, which are a great evil for the country, was defended. In fact, she avoided criticizing the president, preferring to show that the difference she made is in the way her children act, “she added.

Federal MP Joice Hasselmann with Senator Flávio Bolsonaro before the break with Bolsonaro / Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Another candidate from the reactionary camp is that of MP Arthur do Val (Patriota), a member of the MBL. Among the defenses that should feature frequently in the speeches of these candidates, Braga relies on the continuity of the flags that Bolsonaro chose but that go beyond his own number.

“The strongest issues are anti-petism, the public safety agenda, more violent politics. The armaments agenda will make a very strong return. And the question of traditional, conservative values, the attempt to withdraw minority rights. It is a very expensive agenda for the evangelical sector, ”he says.

Fragile strategy

While President Bolsonaro comes first in the polls, support or proximity to his image may not generate as many votes as Russomanno thinks. Fassoni points out that compared to the assessment of FHC, Lula and Dilma, the president is not very popular in the second year of the first term.

An unprincipled opportunist trying to get hold of the government of the country’s largest city

The way the president has dealt with the health and economic crisis exacerbated by the new coronavirus pandemic can have a negative impact.

“It is important to remember that the Russomano has fewer voting intentions than in the previous two elections (2012 and 2016) when he even started at the front and lost at the end. This is a factor that needs to be taken into account, ”says the political scientist.

For him, the lack of relevant organizational mediators can be an obstacle for the Republican candidate, who has very diffuse support in society and does not have an ideal party machine to contest a majority position.

Fassoni also points to weaknesses in Russomanno’s own statements, which show “a complete lack of knowledge of the city’s main problems”.

“When asked about health, he speaks like he’s a consumer advocate. He makes a vague, imprecise, and very general promise. ‘I’ll end the line in the hospitals’. It’ll take the money from the health that The nature of the proposed model does not speak if it is a public-private partnership, if it is an incentive for SBS, ”he illustrates.

The professor notes that Russomano did not speak out against environmental degradation in the country or against corruption in the case of the rift with Flávio Bolsonaro. “This is Russomano’s profile. An unprincipled opportunist trying to get the government of the largest city in the country without a well-defined government plan. “

Shattered right

Liberal law, in turn, remains represented by Bruno Covas.

No candidate is chosen only with the elite or the upper middle class.

According to Maria Braga, the current mayor’s strategy must be to flirt with the center-left in order to win votes from the far-right. “At the same time that he has a conservative vote from the right, he will go to the center left precisely because of the fragmentation of the field. It’s very interesting what’s going to happen to Covas. ”

The other representative of the liberal right is Andrea Matarazzo, a PSD candidate. Although backed by toucans like FHC and Serra, the politician broke with the PSBD in the last election when João Doria was selected as the candidate for the acronym.

With management they describe as efficient, Doria and Covas benefited business people and harmed the city of São Paulo with tax breaks / Photo: Leon Rodrigues / Public photos

When it comes to other right-wing candidacies, such as Filipe Sabará (Novo), who advocates privatization and spending cuts to boost the city’s economy, Pedro Arruda Fassoni believes that there is little projection among voters and little in the way of Governor Romeu Zema’s performance (New) in My Generals is repeated in the capital.

In the midst of the crisis, Maria Braga believes that candidacies like Russomano’s, despite defending neoliberal projects, can put forward proposals that are more central to the economy.

“The capital is very fragmented. No candidate is chosen just with the elite or upper middle class. There will be little difference in the economic agenda of the candidates on the right. They know they need the popular sectors, but much more than a ton of maneuvers to get a vote. “

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas