From Samarco, Vale and

On Saturday, October 31st, the “cultural and political act of women involved in the defense of life” will take place. The event is part of the Day of Struggles of the Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB), which will have five years of impunity and no redress following the crimes of Vale, Samarco and BHP Billiton in the city of Mariana in the central region of Minas Gerais denounced those affected.

Due to the pandemic, the activity will be virtual and broadcast live on the MAB page on Facebook and YouTube from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The failure of the Fundão Dam on November 5, 2015 killed 19 people and left a trail of destruction and disease throughout the Doce River basin.

Women involved were affected not only by Minas Gerais, but also by Espírito Santo from countries in Latin America, Africa and North America, as well as national and international organizations and organizations, parliamentarians, judicial authorities and artists who will appear in solidarity with The Struggle.

Life after five years

According to a study by MAB, women affected by dams live in the reality of double rights violations as they face the situations placed on them by mining companies in a society that is already unequal to them.

An example of this situation is that to this day, most of the women, whose lives were completely changed by the breakage of the Samarco Dam, receive money from financial aid and compensation – if they are paid – only through their husbands. Only a third of the registrations have been made in their names, revealing the data collected by the movement.

Informality, illness, emotional stress and increased housework

Women are the majority of the Brazilian population to experience informality, which is also the case with women in the Rio Doce Basin. They are less recognized by the Renova Foundation as affected precisely because they were in more informal professions before the crime. Both factors affect women’s financial independence.

:: Samarco’s crimes | Women are exposed to neglect and lack of income:

“Another thing that weighed heavily is health. We are already denouncing that there is contaminant in the residue and that the people who use the water from the Rio Doce and those who live near areas where the sludge has landed are getting sick. We know that it is almost always the responsibility of women to take care of the sick as well as the illness. And now, five years later, there is a deterioration in direct contact with the residues, “says Letícia Oliveira, member of MAB.

Fernanda Portes, also an MAB activist, draws attention to the emotional overload of women who deal, among other things, with breaking family ties, psychological problems of their children or husbands, life changes and domestic violence.

:: Family breakdowns, loss of financial autonomy and emotional overload ::

“It is women who are most familiar with the family. They are more concerned with bringing up their children. If a dam causes the community school to be relocated, she has to take the children with her. Food changes, everything changes. In this society, which is sexist, racist, patriarchal, the weights are different, ”he analyzes.

All of this concerns women in the general context of disregard for the human rights of all those affected, suffering from loss of work and income, receiving low compensation, trying to withdraw emergency financial aid (some in the middle of a pandemic), lack of community restructuring, among other things. Another complaint is that no house has been built after five years.

Profit worth more than life

Dona Maria Helena Barreto, 54, lives in Barreto, a subdistrict of Barra Longa that was destroyed by the break of the Fundão Dam. In 2015, she and her husband lost their furniture, the mill they lived in, the animal husbandry and the house that was recently renovated by Renova but is still at risk. From Vale / Samarco / BHP, she continues to only receive the promise of a new, safer home.

In his backyard he lives daily with the highly toxic residues that leaked from the dam on November 5th. The dirt was not removed. His family – who already had several health problems – did not receive a cent in compensation. The trips to the hospital and the examinations were paid for out of pocket.

She says that one of the consequences is the “humiliation” of asking her husband for money. “Me and my sister-in-law, we worked and had our money. We sold fruit abroad, but now we have nothing else because for her [Samarco/Vale/BHP]We are not workers. The worst part is the humiliation. At home I always bought clothes, shoes and school supplies. Now you have to ask further. And money is not enough, “he says.

Maria reports that her 18-year-old daughter was visually impaired and has severe headaches every day after the dam burst, one of the main symptoms of heavy metal contamination.

The 14-year-old son continues to scream for the loss of the Doce River. “Hey boy who likes to fish, see? He keeps saying ‘Mom, I want to fish’ and I say, ‘But fish where?’. It’s all over. I tell my husband we need to dig a moat for him . “

Maria also reports that she is struggling to see a doctor as the transport from Barreto to Mariana was interrupted after Vales’ crime. For advice, he says he has to come along. “It became a mausoleum here, people are sad in the corners. My life became a hospital. My mother-in-law became so stressed and sad that she had several strokes [Acidentes Vasculares Cerebrais] and died “.

Combat trip

Until November 5th, MAB will hold the journey of the struggle of those affected and affected “Valley with injustice in hand: 5 years without repair in the catchment area of ​​the Doce River”, which began on November 5th of this month.

