Frozen Desserts Market Opening Up now an Attractive Opportunity

Latest released the research study on Global Frozen Desserts Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Frozen Desserts Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Frozen Desserts Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share. Top manufacturers are: General Mills Inc (United States), Conagra Brands, Inc. (United States), Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Unilever (the Netherlands), Kellogg Company (United States), McCain Foods Limited (Canada), Kraft Heinz Company (United States), Associated British Foods plc (United Kingdom), Ajinomoto (Japan).

Brief Overview on Frozen Desserts

Frozen desserts are made from freezing liquids, semi-liquids or solids, and then by adding some flavored waters, additive colors, custard, milk, and others that help in enhancing the color and taste of frozen desserts. Increasing popularity towards ice creams in frozen desserts are driving the market in exponential growth. Some companies in the United States are spending wisely in improving the shelf life and storage facilities of frozen desserts or products, which in turn, will influence the growth of frozen desserts market over the forecast period. According to AMA, the Frozen Desserts market will register a CAGR of above 5.2% by 2024.

FDA developed the Food Protection Plan to address the changes in food sources, production, and consumption. The plan presents a robust strategy to protect the nation’s food supply from both unintentional contamination and deliberate attack., and In the United States, ice cream must contain at least 10 percent fat and 20 percent total milk solids. In freezing, the volume may be doubled by the inclusion of air (known as overrun), but the increase in volume is limited to 100 percent by the requirement that the finished product weighs at least 4.5 pounds per gallon. Total food solids must weigh 1.6 pounds per gallon, thus limiting the water content. Regulations also require all ingredients to be listed, with some additives (such as stabilizers) limited to very small amounts.

The frozen desserts market is a highly fragmented market and comprises of regional and international competitors. The market is dominated by players, like Unilever, Nestle, General Mills, and Yili Industrial Group Limited. The leading players in the frozen snacks market enjoy a dominant presence worldwide. These players focus to leverage opportunities posed by emerging markets to expand their product portfolio, so that they can cater to the requirements for various product segments, especially ice cream. Companies compete on different factors, including product offerings, quality, taste, flavors, price, functionality, size, packaging, and marketing activities, in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Market Trend

Introduction of New Flavors in Frozen Desserts, Adoption of Lactose-Free Frozen Ice Cream and Providing Consumers Customized Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts.



Restraints

Increasing Health Concern Among Consumers

Stringent Government Rules Related to the Ingredients in the Frozen Food

Opportunities

Rising Popularity for Low-Fat Frozen Desserts Globally and Increasing Preference Toward Ice-cream Parlors in the Developing Regions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

