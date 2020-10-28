Fuel Cards Market 2020 Thriving Worldwide With Renowned Key Players Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, FleetCor, U.S. Bancorp, Wex Inc., Oilibya, Puma Energy, Engen, and First National Bank

A fuel card refers to reloadable prepaid card that is used for making payment of expenses related to a vehicle such as fuel filling, vehicle servicing, vehicle maintenance, and others. These cards are gaining popularity owing to the benefits offered such as comprehensive reporting for the fleet of corporates that provide real-time expense track of these fleets.

The growth of the fuel card market is driven by the transforming customer experience, owing to rise in adoption of prepaid cards among millennial population. Moreover, increase in preference towards payment digitization and influence of Internet of Things supplement the fuel cards market growth. However, lag of innovation within the fuel card product offerings as compared to that of other payment cards restrains the fuel cards market growth. The benefits and convenience offered by fuel cards is expected to provide opportunities for the market in the years to come.

Key Players:

Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, FleetCor, U.S. Bancorp, Wex Inc., Oilibya, Puma Energy, Engen, and First National Bank

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Fuel Cards Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Fuel Cards Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Fuel Cards Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Fuel Cards Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

