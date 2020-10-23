Fundus cameras Market Size 2025 – Industry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Import and Export Status

An analysis of Fundus cameras market has been provided in the latest report available at MarketStudyReport.com, that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders.

Fundus cameras market will exceed USD 600 million by 2025.

Request Sample Copy of this report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2270764/?utm_source=illadelink&utm_medium=SHR

Some of the key business players operating in the fundus cameras market include Carl Zeiss Meditec, Canon U.S.A, Topcon Corporation, Revenio Group Oyj, Kowa American Corporation, NIDEK CO., LTD, OPTOMED LTD, Remidio, Optus, and Forus Health.

These business players focus on acquisitions, mergers, new product launches and collaborations to uphold their economic stability and withstand market competition. For instance, in July 2016, an India based medical device company, Forus Health Private Limited, has announced the launch of 3nethra NEO, for diagnosis of retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). ROP is one of the leading causes of blindness in children globally. The new product launch of the company will enable early diagnosis of eye diseases, and that is anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Fundus cameras market growth is driven by growing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases such as cataract, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic eye diseases. Favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries for diagnosis of fundus related diseases will surge demand for fundus cameras market over the coming years.

Growing healthcare spending, R&D investments in the fundus cameras industry will significantly upsurge the business size in the near future.

The focus of numerous industry players in the development of technically advanced products and enhancing their current product portfolio is anticipated to favor business growth. Furthermore, enormous technologies are being introduced such as portable cameras, painless diagnostics cameras are expected to enhance the adoption of fundus devices in the ophthalmic clinics.

However, the lack of awareness about ophthalmic diseases, unavailability of proper diagnostics tools in underdeveloped countries may hinder the fundus cameras market growth. Moreover, high costs associated with fundus cameras such as ROP, hybrid cameras may affect the growth of the market.

Hybrid fundus cameras segment is estimated around USD 140 million in 2018 and will witness a significant growth trend over the coming years. These digital cameras allow practitioners to capture a clear image.

The tabletop nonmydriatic fundus cameras make photography of fundus more patient-friendly by eradicating the need for dilating drops and bright lights. The advantages of non-mydriatic fundus cameras will further increase its adoption, thus accelerating the segmental growth.

The ophthalmology clinics segment will witness more than 4.5% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. Rising incidence of eye health conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and damage caused by multiple sclerosis, will augment the patient’s visits to ophthalmic clinics that increase the segmental growth.

Europe fundus cameras industry accounted for more than 27% revenue share in 2018 and is calculated to witness a significant CAGR by 2025. High adoption of advanced medical devices for effective assessment and well-established healthcare infrastructure will enhance the regional market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness about retinal disorders in the region along with rising demand for advanced technology in fundus cameras will spur Europe market.

For More Details On this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/fundus-cameras-market

Related Reports:

Global Brazil Nuts Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

Brazil Nuts market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Read More: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-brazil-nuts-market-report-2020-by-key-players-types-applications-countries-market-size-forecast-to-2026-based-on-2020-covid-19-worldwide-spread Global Argan Oil Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

Argan Oil Market Report covers a valuable source of perceptive information for business strategists. Argan Oil Industry provides the overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elegant description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

Read More: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-argan-oil-market-report-2020-by-key-players-types-applications-countries-market-size-forecast-to-2026-based-on-2020-covid-19-worldwide-spread

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog