Future Growth and Scope in InsureTech Market 2020 Thriving Worldwide With Renowned Key Players Amazon Web Services, Inc., BIMA, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Shift Technology, Tractable Ltd, Untangl Limited, Wipro Limited

InsureTech or insurance technology is a subdivision of fintech or financial technology. InsureTech narrates to the usage of technologies such as IoT, AI, cloud, and blockchain, which helps in simplifying and refining the efficiency of the insurance industry. These technologies provide assistance to insurance companies to offer interactive and enhanced services to its clients such as behavioral premium pricing, interactive chatbots, customized claims settlement, and risk and fraud identification and management, which helps the insurance providers to drive operational excellence, remain competitive in the market and boost growth.

The necessity among insurance service providers to provide personalized insurance services and automate the operational procedure by adopting digital technologies is increasing, which is considered as a major factor driving the growth of the InsureTech market. Moreover, insurance companies adopting advanced technologies are discovering new business models, which are also anticipated to boost the growth of the InsureTech market.

Key Players:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

2. BIMA

3. IBM

4. Intel Corporation

5. Microsoft Corporation

6. Oracle

7. Shift Technology

8. Tractable Ltd

9. Untangl Limited

10. Wipro Limited

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the InsureTech Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about InsureTech Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The InsureTech Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global InsureTech Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 InsureTech Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global InsureTech Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

