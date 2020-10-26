Future Scope & Demand in Big Data Platform Market 2020-2027 major key companies profiled like 1010data, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pivotal Software, Inc., SAP SE, Sisense, Teradata Corporation,Vertica Systems

Big data platform is a kind of IT solution that integrates the features and capabilities of several big data application and utilities within a single solution. Switch from analog to digital technologies and massive growth of data are some key aspects that will drive the big data platform market. Increasing number of organizations harnessing the advantages of big data is likely to provide new opportunities for the big data platform market. Traditional architecture and infrastructure might me few challenges for the big data platform market.

The analytics solutions have increased several traction among various corporates due to the tremendously increasing data. Hence, the adoption of big data analytics solutions by various organizations across numerous industries worldwide is one of the major factors for the growth of the big data platform market. Also, increase in number of mobile devices and apps is likely to drive the big data platform market. Government rules and regulations and lack of awareness of the benefits of big data solutions and services are likely to hamper the growth of big data platform market.

Key Players:

1. 1010data, Inc.

2. Cloudera, Inc.

3. IBM

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. Oracle Corporation

6. Pivotal Software, Inc.

7. SAP SE

8. Sisense

9. Teradata Corporation

10. Vertica Systems

The big data platform market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment, and end-user. On the basis of offering, market is segmented as solution, and service. On the basis of deployment, market is segmented as on-premises, and cloud. On the basis of end-user, market is segmented as BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, and others.

