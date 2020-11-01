World

Galamba puts “boys” in the presidency of ADENE – Politics

State Secretary for Energy, João Galamba, “recommended” two members of his cabinet for the presidency and vice-presidency of the Energy Agency (ADENE), an association made up of private individuals but for which the state is responsible. The CM, a source in the government official’s office, guarantees that Nelson Lage and Susana Corvelo have demonstrated “professional skills”.

