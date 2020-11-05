Galicia locks up 60 parishes for a month – Executive Digest

The regional government of Galicia, a Spanish autonomous community bordering northern Portugal, has decided to restrict 60 parishes in the region by Friday, including closing non-essential activities such as restoration and the like.

The President of the Regional Executive, Alberto Núnez Feijóo, announced that from Friday at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. in Lisbon) and for a month, measures to limit the movement of people will affect a total of 60 municipalities, including about 60% of the population seven cities and the surrounding areas as well as 17 smaller areas with a high infection rate from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Feijóo assured that it was a “difficult” decision, which will remain in force for a month, although it can be reviewed during this time, and that it is a matter of measures for the “common good” of the Galician people, which will worrying situation ”. the evolution of the pandemic.

In the rest of Galicia, where these restrictions are not enforced, there will also be restrictions on access to shopping centers as well as on public transport outside of the school, where occupancy is generally limited to only 50% of seats.

The greatest restrictions also apply to communities with an accumulated rate of more than 200 cases per 100,000 population and an upward trend in case reporting.

The restrictions mean the closure of all activities that are not considered essential, so that it is allowed to go to work, school, movements for the treatment of children and adults, and all movements with a hygienic character.

The accumulated incidence in Galicia rose to 316 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days on Tuesday, while the average in Spain is 528 cases.

Most of the Spanish regions, which are autonomous in terms of health policy, have chosen to limit their territory to the level of the entire autonomous community and in many cases to the level of the municipalities, and travel only in emergencies (work and health, among others).

The Spanish Parliament last week approved the extension of the state of emergency to fight the Covid-19 pandemic for six months until May 9, 2021, which authorizes the curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. one of the autonomous communities around the Extend or delay start time by one hour.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.2 million deaths worldwide since December last year, 2,694 of them in Portugal.

In Europe, the highest number of deaths is recorded in the United Kingdom (47,250 deaths, more than one million cases), followed by Italy (39,412 deaths, more than 759,000 cases) and France (38,289 deaths, more than 1) 5 million cases) and Spain (36,495 dead, more than 1.2 million cases).