Gamification Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2020-2026
Gamification Market Report covers the companies' data, including Growth potential analysis, Executive Summary, Data sources, Industry segmentation, Porter's analysis, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis, Industry pitfall and challenges, Industry impact forces, Competitive landscape
Global Gamification industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantifiable information including: Gamification market share, market size. The profile also contains descriptions of the foremost players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Gamification market.
The report provides insights on the following sections:
- Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the Global Gamification Market.
- Product Development and Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R & D activities, and new product developments in the Global Gamification Market.
- Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Gamification Market.
- Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Gamification Market.
- Competitive Assessment and Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Gamification Market.
Global Gamification Market is valued approximately at USD 7.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.4% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Gamification is making something potentially tedious into a game. Gamification is a process of making a game that taps people’s natural desires for competition and achievements. Teachers, managers, and others use gamification to increase participation and improve productivity. Gamification is an essential feature in apps and websites designed to motivate people to meet personal challenges or behavioral changes, like weight-loss goals, gaining general awareness and learning foreign languages; tracking progress is more fun if it feels like a game. The rising smartphone penetration, employment engagement by gaining rewards and recognition to employees, gamification yields higher Return on Investment (ROI) and providing lucrative offers to the customers and consumers are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the number of smartphone users worldwide was 2.5 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to rise up to 3.8 billion smartphone users worldwide in 2021. However, AI used for processing and showing personalized results as well as digitization of businesses creating new business avenues for gamification is the major opportunity for the growth of global Gamification market during the forecast period.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Microsoft Corp.
- SAP SE
- BI Worldwide (Bunchball)
- Verint Systems
- AON (CUT-E GMBH)
- Hoopla
- Centrical
- Mambo.IO
- MPS Interactive Systems
- Influitive Corporation
- LevelEleven
The report Gamification market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Besides, the Gamification market report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Moreover, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Major Highlights from Table of contents are listed below for quick lookup into Gamification Market report
Chapter 1. Competitive Landscape
- Company market share
- Gamification Market Competitive analysis of key market players
- Competitive analysis of other prominent vendors
Chapter 2. Company Profiles
- Business Overview
- Financial Data
- Product portfolio
- Strategic Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
Chapter 3. Methodology & Scope
- Methodology
- Initial data exploration
- Gamification Market Statistical model and forecast
- Industry insights and validation
- Gamification Market Scope
- Definition
- Methodology and forecast parameters
- Data Sources
Chapter 4. Executive Summary
- Gamification industry 360º synopsis – 2025
- Gamification Business trends
- Region trends
Chapter 5. Gamification industry Insights
- Gamification Industry segmentation
- Industry landscape 2025
- Industry Pitfalls and Challenges
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Gamification Market Growth potential analysis
