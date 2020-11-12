GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

Driven by the increasing need of power saving devices in heavy energy applications, GaN and SiC power semiconductor market has emerged as one of the lucrative business avenues for the players in electronics and media sector. In fact, over the last few years, semiconductor manufacturers have been observing fierce competition pertaining to the development of GaN and SiC power devices. The growing use of such devices in renewable energy generation applications will have a notable impact on the future product demand.

As compared to traditional silicon-based semiconductor devices, GaN and SiC semiconductor materials can be used in faster, smaller, and more reliable devices that can provide higher efficiency. During power conversion, they eliminate around 90% of the power losses. So that to take advantage of their unique capabilities, several automation companies like ABB have been incorporating GaN and SiC power semiconductor market applications.

Silicon technologies have been prominently used in electronics for several decades on account of lower material costs and higher yield production. However, over the past few years, GaN and SiC power devices have gained traction in high-temperature and high-power applications such as aircrafts, automotive, and deep extraction of oil and gas, which power devices to operate constantly at high temperatures. GaN and SiC power devices serve as a reliable option in such applications.

The integration of bipolar junction transistors, field effect transistors, and other active switching devices with GaN and SiC power semiconductors could further expand their application scope. Wide bandgap semiconductors provide high-performance capabilities for critical electric fields. An increasing demand for reliable and high-performance power semiconductors is encouraging manufacturers to design power devices with minimum losses using GaN and SiC materials.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market. They are as follows:

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, Diodes Incorporated, Fuji Electric, Infineon Technologies, Littelfuse, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Nexperia Semiconductors, On Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rohm Semiconductor, Sanken Electric Company, Semikron, Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics

Developed countries such as the U.S. have invested substantially in advancing their IT infrastructure and implementing latest electronic technologies. These countries are also focusing on integration of internet of things (IoT) and connected devices into modern IT system, which require high-performance power devices. The demand for GaN and SiC power semiconductors across the telecom sector will likely be influenced by upcoming 5G deployment projects across the globe.

Both developed and developing countries have been laying the foundation for nationwide deployment of 5G services. South Korea’s SK Telecom had acquired spectrums of 3.5 GHz and 28 GHz frequencies for 5G deployment. Meanwhile, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology estimates that the number of 5G connections across China will surpass 400 million by 2025. semiconductor market in these countries.

