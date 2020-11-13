Garage Equipment Market Research Report, Growth Forecast 2026

The Garage Equipment Market Forecast Report provides details analysis of Garage Equipment industry which will accelerate your business. Garage Equipment market report covers the current state of business and the growth prospects of the worldwide Garage Equipment Market. The Garage Equipment market report lists the leading competitors and provides the Industry pitfall and challenges, Growth potential analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The report thoroughly covers the Garage Equipment market by type, applications and regions.

Garage Equipment Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides enumerated insight to support your decision-making process.

Global Garage Equipment Market is valued approximately at USD 5.67 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Garage Equipment are the equipment that are used to keep vehicle in good condition, as regular maintenance becomes highly essential. Various equipment that are being used in garage for maintenance of vehicle are lifting equipment, tire changer, emission equipment, wheel balancer and others equipment. For any automotive repair shop, the garage equipment are very crucial to deliver efficiency and perform certain tasks. Rising production of vehicles such as cars, stringent emission norms by regulatory bodies and high utilization of connectivity services are few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance: Globally, it is estimated that cars production is nearly 73.5 billion in 2017, represent an increase from 72.1 billion in 2016, as per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). Moreover, rising demand for electronic control unit and other electronic features as well as increasing integration of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in vehicles are the major factor likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, international trade regulations and increasing cost of vehicles are few factors anticipated to restrain the growth of global Garage Equipment market during the forecast period.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dover Corporation

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Snap-On Incorporated

Fortive Corporation

Cemb S.P.A

Boston Garage Equipment Ltd

Aro Equipment Pvt. Ltd

Arex Test Systems B.V.

Beissbarth Automotive Service Equipment

The objective of Garage Equipment market is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

