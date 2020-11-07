Garage fire causes residential damage and leaves three displaced in Ourique – Portugal

Three people were evicted on Friday evening in Conceição, Ourique (Beja) parish, after their homes were damaged in a garage fire.

The Beja District Relief Operations Command (CDOS) source told the Lusa agency that the fire had caused “a lot of damage” in the house on Rua da Ladeira, which was left without habitable conditions. The three displaced persons were temporarily housed in the neighbors’ homes, he said.

The fire “caused no injuries” and is said to have subsided at 11:14 pm, according to the CDOS.

The warning was given at 9:02 p.m., and firefighters from the Ourique and Aljustrel corporations were mobilized in addition to the GNR in a total of 26 elements supported by 10 vehicles on the site.