Gary Barlow relies on a great orchestra

Take That take a break, but band leader Gary Barlow doesn’t. The singer recorded a new solo album. In “Music Played By Humans”, however, he is not alone, but is accompanied by an orchestra. And he sings a duet with show master James Corden.

London (AP) – Take That leader Gary Barlow doesn’t have much to do with leisure. Instead of leaning back during the band’s hiatus, the singer worked on his new solo album.

“After the last tour we all agreed that we should take a break,” Barlow told the German news agency. “But I’m the worst, I can’t take a break. I like to play. I love to write. I’ll just go ahead. “

The 49-year-old hasn’t made a solo album in the strict sense, quite the opposite. “Music Played By Humans” was recorded with a 60-piece orchestra – and with some distinguished guests and international musicians. The first single “Elita”, a collaboration with Canadian Michael Bublé and Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra, exudes a summer touch with its Latin American sound in the cold season.

Other guests include British musical singer Beverley Knight, French-Lebanese jazz trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf, and Israeli bassist Avishai Cohen. With showbiz master and comedian James Corden, Barlow offers a fun, verbal exchange of blows in “The Kind Of Friend I Need,” reminiscent of the legendary mockery between Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

It would have been easier if Barlow had simply rearranged the biggest take-that hits, but for him that was out of the question. “I wanted to record new music,” he points out. The idea of ​​the orchestra came to him during the last tour. “I had a string ensemble here and there on the album, but never so many musicians. And I wanted to find out what it would sound like. “

The result is a vibrant pop album with a big band sound with a modern twist. “I just wanted to do it, it used to be different,” he says and sounds like he has to justify himself. He must not. “Music Played By Humans” is fun. Gary Barlow does not exude the natural ease and coolness of his friend Robbie Williams. But he’s a good singer and an excellent songwriter who has a lot to offer even without Take That.