Gender equality in the armed forces is not a “minor issue,” said Defense Minister – Society

The Defense Minister said Friday that gender equality issues in the armed forces “are no small matter” as “some may think” so that they cannot be treated solely in the political arena.

João Gomes Cravinho spoke by videoconference at the international seminar “Women, Peace and Security – Twenty Years of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325” organized by the National Defense Institute and the Ministry’s Equal Opportunities Office to mark the 20th anniversary of Council Resolution 1325 United Nations Security in relation to “Women, Peace and Security”.

“Gender perspectives are immensely relevant in this respect and are at the center of the armed forces’ field of action. They are not a minor matter in order to distract us from the nature of our work, as some might think or suggest,” said the minister.

For the Defense Minister, it is “very dangerous” to see gender equality as “an agenda that is only imposed by certain political and social forces” and its promotion “is the responsibility of all”.

“We cannot see gender equality as a political issue; it is about human rights, operational effectiveness and a pillar for more resilient societies,” he said.

Cravinho also noted that “only these concerns become part of the armed forces’ DNA,” the necessary changes will be made, claiming the military could set an example for Portuguese society.

“FAs can be an example of driving change in societies on the way to gender equality, as they have done in the past on so many other important events in our society,” he said.

Gomes Cravinho pointed out that the preparation of the military must require training for war, but also for building peace processes, and emphasized that adapting training capacities and the composition of the armed forces to gender perspectives “does not make missions less effective” . makes them more effective. ”

Jean Pierre Lacroix, UN Secretary-General for Peace Operations and a keynote speaker at the conference visiting Portugal, also stressed that the world’s armed forces must reflect society in order to build peace. including women, and that their “active participation” in these processes should be increasingly encouraged.

The director of the National Defense Institute, Helena Carreiras, also felt it was necessary to eliminate the idea of ​​”gender neutrality” but exploit the characteristics of men and women without eliminating their differences, adding that “formal equality” is not always the case is translated into real equality.

The conference will be attended throughout the day by Clare Hutchinson, NATO Secretary General’s Special Envoy for the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, and Ambassador Mara Marinaki, Principal Adviser on Gender and Implementation of RCSNU1325 in the European External Action Service.

The closure is the responsibility of the State Secretary for Human Resources and former combatants, Catarina Sarmento e Castro.

With Resolution 1325, adopted in October 2000, the United Nations Security Council first addressed the specific gender implications of conflict, namely the importance of the participation of women at all decision-making levels, and encouraged them to participate in strengthening peacebuilding through conflict prevention and resolution.