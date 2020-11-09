Gene Editing Market 2026: In-Depth Industry Coverage By Technology, Application & End-user

The gene editing market is poised to witness lucrative revenue growth on account of increasing federal as well as private investment targeted towards developing genetic therapies. Gene editing helps in eliminating inherited disease, protecting endangered species, and even aids in resurrecting extinct species. Increasing R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies along with research institutes could massively benefit the industry outlook.

The rising prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer coupled with consistent demand for precision medicine will boost the gene editing solutions and abilities. Reportedly, global gene editing market size will surpass US$10 billion by 2026.

In terms of application, the gene editing market is mainly bifurcated into plant genetic engineering, animal genetic engineering and cell gene engineering. Among these, the plant genetic engineering segment held almost 19% of the market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain progressive growth over the forecast period.

The gene editing industry in Asia Pacific is poised to observe nearly 15% CAGR in the next few years. There is a surging number of genetic research organizations in developing countries that are focusing on advanced gene editing tools. Extensive R&D activities in emerging economies such as Japan, India, and others will render sustainable market environment for gene editing practices and tools.

Companies operating in the gene editing market are focusing on a number of growth strategies like private or public funding, mergers, collaborations and novel product launches to enhance their production capacities and geographical reach. Taking September 2020 for instance, Graphite Bio secured a funding of $45 million from an initial financing round to develop its gene editing solution for treating genetic conditions like sickle cell disease.

Leading companies offering gene editing solutions include Beam Therapeutics, Takara Bio, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sangamo Therapeutics, EMD Millipore (Merck KGAa), Precision Biosciences, Inc., Caribou Biosciences, Origene Technologies, Horizon Discovery, and Integrated DNA Technologies.

