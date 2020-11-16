Gene Editing Market to get significant proceeds by 2026

Gene Editing Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

The gene editing market is poised to witness lucrative revenue growth on account of increasing federal as well as private investment targeted towards developing genetic therapies. Gene editing helps in eliminating inherited disease, protecting endangered species, and even aids in resurrecting extinct species. Increasing R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies along with research institutes could massively benefit the industry outlook.

According to GMI, the gene editing market might touch USD 10 billion by the year 2026. Numerous biotech companies have expanded their R&D budgets to improve the availability of new-age gene editing techniques at affordable prices. Proliferating growth of the biotechnology sector across developed nations could offer multiple opportunities for enterprises conducting gene editing practices.

Tools like CRISPR-Cas9 are widely used by researchers given to its efficiency and simplicity in gene slicing. Increasing emergence of technologies like Crispr gene editing could enhance the adoption of gene editing in newer markets.

In terms of application, the gene editing industry is mainly bifurcated into plant genetic engineering, animal genetic engineering and cell gene engineering. Among these, the plant genetic engineering segment held almost 19% of the market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain progressive growth over the forecast period.

Growing inclination towards genetically modified crops supported by increasing availability of modern gene editing practices in plant genome could play a vital role in accelerating technology demand. Genetically modified plants and crops have numerous benefits in terms of eliminating the need for environmentally harmful pesticides and improving agricultural productivity.

On the regional front, Asia Pacific is considered to be a prominent region for gene editing providers. It is estimated that the APAC gene editing market may register more than 15% CAGR within the analysis period. Genetic research enterprises across emerging countries in APAC are emphasizing on developing innovative gene editing tools. Rising number of gene editing-related research activities in Japan, China and India could broaden the industry perspective over the forecast timeframe.

Companies operating in the gene editing industry are focusing on a number of growth strategies like private or public funding, mergers, collaborations and novel product launches to enhance their production capacities and geographical reach. Taking September 2020 for instance, Graphite Bio secured a funding of $45 million from an initial financing round to develop its gene editing solution for treating genetic conditions like sickle cell disease.

Currently, companies like Horizon Discovery, Integrated DNA Technologies, Takara Bio, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sangamo Therapeutics, EMD Millipore (Merck KGAa), Precision Biosciences Inc., Caribou Biosciences, Origene Technologies, and Beam Therapeutics are leading the industry landscape with their pioneering products and services.

