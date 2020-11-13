Gene Expression Analysis Industry Size 2019, Market Opportunities, Share Analysis up to 2026

Gene Expression Analysis Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Gene Expression Analysis Industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Gene Expression Analysis Market. Gene Expression Analysis Market Report covers the companies’ data, including Growth potential analysis, Executive Summary, Data sources, Industry segmentation, Porter’s analysis, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis, Industry pitfall and challenges, Industry impact forces, Competitive landscape

Global Gene Expression Analysis industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantifiable information including: Gene Expression Analysis market share, market size.

Gene Expression Analysis Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides enumerated insight to support your decision-making process.

Global Gene Expression Analysis Market is valued approximately at USD 3.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Gene expression analysis can be defined as the study of gene transcriptions in synthesis of functional gene product. Information derived from the study of gene expression analysis is used in manufacture of functional protein species, RNAs and in synthesis of non-protein functional products. Functional gene products are manufactured through gene expression analysis which are utilized in the development of new drugs and improvement of clinical diagnosis methods. High demand for personalized medicines, increasing number of cancer patients, reducing costs of sequencing procedures and high funding provided by the government are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, it was estimated that there were 9.5 million cancer deaths and 17.0 million new cancer cases worldwide. The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Thus, the prevalence of cancer is surging across the globe thereby, the need for gene expression analysis is also increasing as it helps in development of new drugs & medicines to defend this disease so, the market is growing at significant rate. Moreover, growing use of gene expression analysis in precision medicine along with novel technologies to aid gene expression studies is the major factor likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, a high cost of instrument and shortage of skilled professionals are few factors anticipated to limiting the growth of global gene expression analysis market during the forecast period.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GE Healthcare

Perkinelmer, Inc

Qiagen N.V.

Oxford Gene Technology

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

The report Gene Expression Analysis market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Some of the Highlights about Table of Content of Gene Expression Analysis Market

1 Gene Expression Analysis Market overview

Market Introduction

Research Objectives

Years Considered

Gene Expression Analysis Market Research Methodology

Economic Indicators

Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

World Market Overview

Global Gene Expression Analysis Consumption analysis and forecast

Gene Expression Analysis Consumption CAGR by Region

3 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Gene Expression Analysis Market Drivers and Impact

Growing Demand from Key Regions

Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

Market Challenges and Impact

Gene Expression Analysis Market Trends

4 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Sales Channel

Direct Channels

Indirect Channels

5 Key Players Analysis

Company Details

Main Business Overview

Product Benchmarking

Recent Developments and Technological Advancement in Gene Expression Analysis Market

