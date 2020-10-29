General Electric goes from a loss to a profit of 2,376 million in the first nine months of fiscal year – Executive Digest

General Electric (GE) today announced earnings of $ 2,787 million for the first nine months of this year, compared to a loss of $ 5,977 million for the same period last year.

Results were hurt by the aviation business hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which the business conglomerate justifies in a statement.

Between July and September, GE had a loss of $ 1,190 million, an 87% decrease from a year-over-year loss of $ 9,465 million.

Revenue for the third quarter decreased 17% to $ 19,417 million.

The North American company, which is undergoing restructuring, had sales of $ 57.690 million through September, down 16% year over year.

Lawrence Culp Jr., president and chief executive officer of GE, said that while the environment was “still difficult” in the third quarter, the company had better results in “all businesses except aerospace.”

The conglomerate’s finance arm, GE Capital, which keeps accounts separate, posted a loss of $ 78 million, an 88% improvement over a loss of $ 663 million for the same period last year.