Genetic Testing Market 2020 By Regional Trend & Growth Forecast To 2026

Genetic Testing Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Growing need for early diagnosis of fatal diseases like cancer, tumors, heart disorders and diabetes, is likely to drive genetic testing market outlook worldwide. Genetic testing is used as a predictive tool in diagnostics, pharmacogenomics, and prenatal screening. Direct-to-consumer genetic testing can also aid individuals in getting aware of predisposition to certain illnesses but also in identifying their ancestral origins.

A beforehand testing can enable individuals to prepare or even prevent onset of certain diseases. The demand for DTC genetic testing is rapidly increasing with growing prevalence of chronic disorders. Developing economies are creating robust scope for genetic testing adoption due to increasing patient pool as well as rising disposable income.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2490

The testing aids in projecting the risk of diseases, detect carriers and establish diagnoses. Growing awareness among populace regarding their health and illnesses will be a major contributor to the expansion of the diagnostics industry. Genetic testing market size is forecast to surpass USD 28.5 billion by 2026.

In 2019, nutrigenomic testing market generated a revenue of over USD 408.9 million and is likely to showcase immense traction over the analysis period. This test determines how genetic variations change an individual’s reaction to nutrients. Nutrigenomic testing also aids in planning optimum nutritional intake. Rising incidence of obesity stemming from increased consumption of junk food and adoption of sedentary lifestyle may augment segmental growth.

Moreover, growing awareness pertaining to customized diets will complement business landscape. Based on application, the market is segmented into genetic diseases, cardiovascular diseases and cancer. In 2019, cancer testing segment held over 52% of the overall market share and is estimated to exhibit robust growth during the forecast timeline.

This can be attributed to technological advancements in genetic testing that aid in confirming diagnosis results. The testing also allows the formulation of the most effective drugs for cancer treatment and improving patient condition.

North America will offer lucrative growth avenues for genetic testing industry owing to widespread adoption of these tests in oncology and diagnosis of genetic diseases. As the test aids in determining the probability of cancer or other rare diseases, it further aids in planning the treatment of the disease at a nascent stage.

Rise in number of people suffering from cancer and other inherited diseases across North America will bolster regional growth. Moreover, growing application of genetic testing in genomic disorders and cancer will foster industry size over the coming years.

Europe genetic testing industry share is poised to register a CAGR of 13% over the projected timeframe. A fast expanding geriatric population base across the region may fuel the demand for the products. Moreover, presence of prominent industry players across the region will favor industry growth. Favorable initiatives undertaken by the government to harmonize genetic testing for providing accurate, reliable diagnosis and results is fueling the technology adoption.

Key developers and providers of genetic testing products are Abbott Molecular, 23andME, Bayer Diagnostics, Counsyl, Cepheid, PacBio, Qiagen, Illumina Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens and BioCartis. These industry players are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies such as mergers, acquisitions and innovative product launches to expand their global footprint and portfolio.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/genetic-testing-market

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Genetic Testing Market, By Test Type

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Predictive testing

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Carrier testing

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Prenatal and newborn testing

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Diagnostic testing

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6. Pharmacogenomic testing

4.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7. Nutrigenomic testing

4.7.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Genetic Testing Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Cancer

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Genetic diseases

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Cardiovascular diseases

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)