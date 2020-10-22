Genetic Testing Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2026

Europe genetic testing market share is poised to register a CAGR of 13% over the projected timeframe. A fast expanding geriatric population base across the region may fuel the demand for the products. Moreover, presence of prominent industry players across the region will favor industry growth. Favorable initiatives undertaken by the government to harmonize genetic testing for providing accurate, reliable diagnosis and results is fueling the technology adoption.

A dramatic surge in prevalence of cancer and other genetic disorders like Down syndrome, thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, and others has brought about a wave of revolution in the overall genetic testing market over the years. In fact, as per cancer statistics 2020 published in American Cancer Society journal, the year 2020 is anticipated to witness nearly 1.8 million new cancer cases and over 6 lakh cancer deaths in the United States.

Considering the test type, genetic testing market is majorly characterized by diagnostic testing segment owing to its increasing prominence in the medical sector for foolproof and accurate detection of chronic diseases. Diagnostic testing enables nascent stage detection of diseases allowing the patients to undergo timely therapeutic treatment, reduce the mortality rate, while also looking forward to lowering down the severity of the diseases.

It is noteworthy to mention that cardiovascular diseases form the number 1 cause of death globally. WHO reports suggested that about 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2016, representing nearly 30 per cent of all global deaths. Cardiac diseases are generally caused by a combination of environmental and genetic factors.

So, in this regard, it is no surprise that beginning, and treatment of these diseases can be regulated if diagnosis is done prior to appearance of actual disease in patients with high risk of developing a cardiovascular disease. Thanks to genetic testing which reliably determines a person’s vulnerability of developing CVDs based on their genetic data via the use of preventive genetic screening.

Key developers and providers of genetic testing products are Abbott Molecular, 23andME, Bayer Diagnostics, Counsyl, Cepheid, PacBio, Qiagen, Illumina Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens and BioCartis. These industry players are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies such as mergers, acquisitions and innovative product launches to expand their global footprint and portfolio.

