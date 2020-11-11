Geocomposites Market 2020 Expected to Reach at USD 982.05 million by 2027: Industry Dynamics, Segment Analysis and CAGR Growth Analysis Research Report| ABG Ltd; Terram Geosynthetics Private Limited; Thrace Group; Tenax Group; Crafco, Inc

Market Insights

This Geocomposites Market research report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Market research analysis and insights covered in this report are very considerate for the businesses to make better decisions, to develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion of a particular product and thereby extending their reach towards the success. A wide-ranging Global Geocomposites Market report gives an absolute background analysis of the Geocomposites Industry which includes an assessment of the parental market.

Global geocomposites market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 982.05 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand for cost-effective environmentally sound products.

Few of the major competitors currently working in geocomposites market are ABG Ltd; Terram Geosynthetics Private Limited; Thrace Group; Tenax Group; Crafco, Inc.; SKAPS Industries; Koninklijke Ten Cate bv; CLIMAX SYNTHETICS PVT. LTD.; Tensar Corporation; GSE Environmental; Officine Maccaferri Spa; HUESKER; Leggett & Platt, Inc.; qdhaisan. com; EDILFLOOR S.P.A.; Tema Srl; Low & Bonar; American Wick Drain; ALYAF INDUSTRIAL COMPANY LIMITED; NAUE GmbH & Co. KG; Contech Engineered Solutions LLC and MDB Texinov.

Global Geocomposites Market Scope and Segments

By Function

Separation

Filtration

Containment

Drainage

Others

Reinforcement

By Application

Retaining Walls

Road & Highway

Landfill & Mining

Railways

Water & Wastewater Management

Dams & Riverbanks

Soil Reinforcement for Civil Construction

Others

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

