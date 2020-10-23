Geofoam Market Size 2026 – Industry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Import and Export Status

An analysis of Geofoam market has been provided in the latest report available at MarketStudyReport.com, that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders.

Geofoam Market is likely to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2026.

Rising investment in transport infrastructure in Asia Pacific region and improving remodelling and home improvement activities in Europe shall drive product market growth during forecast period.

Some major findings of the Geofoam Market report include:

The surge in demand of geofoam can be witnessed across the globe due to their excellent properties such as light weight and high compressive strength. They are excellent as a lightweight filling material in roadways and building & construction.

The growing construction sector in the Middle east and Africa along with rapidly rising infrastructure spending in Asia Pacific shall have substantial impact on product?s market demand.

Recovering European construction sector likely to increase XPS geofoam demand over the forecast period.

The Indian government has taken the initiatives to construct highways with use of geofoams. India is planning to build 200,000 km of highways by 2022. Thus, creating very lucrative opportunity for the product.

Major players involved in the industry are ACH Foam Geofoam, Carlisle Construction Materials LLC, Cellofoam North America Inc, Jablite, Jebsen & Jessen packaging, Epack, Dupont de Nemours, and Amvic Inc.

Improving economic condition and proliferating building & construction industry in Asia Pacific and Latin America expected to drive product market demand over the forecast timeframe.

The market currently exhibiting an impressive growth in Asia Pacific due to ongoing massive infrastructure projects. Product has witness strong acceptance from multiple governments and shall experience promising growth across the world. For instance, China in 2019, announced to spend more than USD 119 billion on railway construction and USD 250 billion on roadways construction. Such massive investments in the infrastructure development will subsequently boost the product demand over the forecast timeframe.

African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) has raised USD 320 million for infrastructure investment fund. This fund shall put into upliftment of infrastructure projects across Africa.

Investment targets sectors such as power, transport and midstream energy sector in Sub-Saharan Africa. Similarly, Mexico has plan to put USD 25 billion to boost infrastructure in the country. This shall proliferate product market demand over the forecast period.

This trend can be seen in most of the countries in Latin America due to need of superior infrastructure to boost the economic growth of country. Investment in airport shall witness strong growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America thus further pushing market demand in near future. ASEAN countries are seeking transport infrastructure boost and likely to invest in infrastructure projects. Such investment shall drive product market demand in the region.

Companies are involving in development of new products and expansion of production capacity to increase the market share. The industry is witnessing a significant product demand owing to rapid expansion of road network across the world. For instance, Jebsen & Jesson Packaging started second production facility in Vietnam in 2017.

