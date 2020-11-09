Geographic Information System (GIS) Market by Evolving Technology, Segmentation and Industry Analysis 2020 to 2024

Geographic information system (GIS) market is witnessing a number of synergistic partnerships which is expected to bring about noteworthy developments to the forefront. Industry participants are investing massively in R&D activities towards facilitating product innovation and technology advancements, which is slated to intensify GIS market trends. Additionally, the governments of multiple countries committed to improving spatial infrastructure have further driven the market outlook. The same can be evidenced through the allocation of USD 300 million in 2018 by the Australian government to facilitate progress in the space sector.

GIS hardware such as GIS collectors and handheld devices have gained immense traction due to their ability to efficiently capture spatial data. GIS hardware market size accumulated close to 55% volume of the global share in 2017. The global navigation satellite system (GNSS) antenna segment is gaining substantial prominence in precision agriculture, surveying, construction, and marine applications. Modern GNSS systems are equipped with new signals and frequencies, which make them well suited for high positional accuracy requirements. GNSS segment is expected to register a CAGR of above 10% over 2018-2024.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2268

With the intensifying need of geospatial data across a multitude of applications, geographic information system (GIS) market is exhibiting an upbeat growth trend. Geographically correlated information is the cornerstone of most modern-day location-based applications across diverse industry verticals.

The technology is currently deployed across a plethora of use cases including disaster management, smart cities ecosystem, facilities management, and others. Technological advancements in the GIS arena such as the development of location-based services has helped the technology percolate across sectors such as defense, transportation, telecommunication, mining, oil & gas, logistics, and others. With the rapid uptake of cloud-based GIS platforms, the market is poised for noteworthy expansion. As location-based data is associated with the complexities of storage and maintenance, deployment of cloud platforms helps in efficient data management, enhanced productivity, and reduced cost.

Among the varied applications of geographic information system (GIS) market share from mapping applications account for major revenue generation, which amounted to over 40% of global share in 2017. GIS software is being extensively used in tracing any changes occurring in a given area.

North America is poised to secure its position as one of the most promising contenders in GIS business space and is anticipated to procure almost 35% volume of global share by 2024. Striking growth of the geospatial industry has opened up new avenues for market growth. Moreover, the region has unprecedented leverage in terms of the presence of key industry participants such as Esri and Autodesk.

Elaborating further on the regional landscape, Asia Pacific geographic information system (GIS) market is slated to pick up pace in the coming years. Fast-track urbanization and the initiation of number of smart cities projects across the region has created a conducive environment for GIS market outlook.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2268

Moreover, concrete steps undertaken by the governments in the region to strengthen spatial infrastructure has further triggered the demand for GIS platforms, which is anticipated to ignite regional market growth. For instance, in March 2018, the Japanese government allotted a funding of USD 940 million for boosting space startups in the country and to enable long-term growth of the space industry. As per estimates, Asia Pacific geographic information system (GIS) market is likely to capture a CAGR of 15% over 2018-2024.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

1.1. Methodology

1.1.1. Initial data exploration

1.1.2. Statistical model and forecast

1.1.3. Industry insights and validation

1.1.4. Scope

1.1.5. Definition

1.1.6. Methodology and forecast parameters

1.2. Data Sources

1.2.1. Primary

1.2.2. Secondary

1.2.2.1. Paid sources

1.2.2.2. Public sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. geographic information system (GIS) market 360º synopsis, 2013- 2024

2.1.1. Regional trends

2.1.2. Component trends

2.1.2.1. Hardware trends

2.1.2.2. Software trends

2.1.2.3. Service trends

2.1.3. Application trends

2.1.4. End use trends

Chapter 3. Geographic information system (GIS) market Insights

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry segmentation

3.3. Industry landscape, 2013-2024

3.4. GIS ecosystem analysis

3.4.1. GIS hardware component providers

3.4.2. GIS software providers

3.4.3. Cloud service providers

3.4.4. System integrators

3.4.5. Telecom service providers

3.4.6. Distributors

3.4.7. End users

3.5. Evolution of GIS technology

3.6. Benefits of GIS

3.7. GIS Architecture

3.8. Technology & innovation landscape

3.8.1. Big Data integration

3.8.2. GIS and remote sensing

3.8.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in GIS

3.9. Regulatory landscape

3.10. Industry impact forces

3.10.1. Growth drivers

3.10.1.1. Integration of location-based mapping systems with business intelligence systems

3.10.1.2. Increasing adoption of GIS for facilities management

3.10.1.3. Growing role of GIS in smart cities ecosystem

3.10.1.4. Increasing penetration of cloud-based GIS Platforms

3.10.1.5. Growing uptake of GIS technology in disaster management applications

3.10.2. Industry Pitfalls and Challenges

3.10.2.1. Data quality and accuracy issues

3.10.2.2. High initial investment

3.10.2.3. Integration issues with traditional systems

3.11. Porter’s Analysis

3.11.1. Threat of new entrants

3.11.2. Threat of substitutes

3.11.3. Bargaining power of buyer

3.11.4. Bargaining power of supplier

3.11.5. Industry rivalry

3.12. PESTEL analysis

3.13. Growth potential analysis

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/geographic-information-system-gis-market