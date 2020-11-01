Georg Büchner Prize awarded to writer Elke Erb

In the decades of the literary prize, she is only the eleventh woman to receive the Büchner prize. Elke Erb thanks the revolutionary with a “dance of speech”.

Darmstadt (dpa) – Lyricist and poet Elke Erb was awarded the Georg Büchner Prize on Saturday for her “unmistakable” literary work in Darmstadt.

In his speech, the 82-year-old thanked him with what the president of the German Academy of Language and Poetry, Ernst Osterkamp, ​​said, “a graceful linguistic dance through Büchner’s work”. Erbs’s speech was recorded in the State Theater prior to the awards ceremony. Erb personally accepted the award but did not want to speak on stage.

The prize, endowed with 50,000 euros, is considered the most important literary prize in Germany. Erb’s lyric, the lyric poet Hendrik Jackson, said of her poems which, as she herself puts it, are the “jewel of a living way of thinking”.

Despite the crown pandemic, the academy held the awards ceremony, but with almost no audience. The rows of seats in the State Theater were almost completely empty. “The awards ceremony is anything but natural,” Osterkamp said. A cancellation would have meant a break in tradition. The award ceremony was broadcast on the Internet. “Greetings on your end devices,” said the Academy President, welcoming the audience.

In its justification, the Academy had said about Erb: “For the fearless Enlightenment, poetry is a very lively and political form of knowledge.” Her life as a writer began in 1975 in the GDR and has continued to the present after her demise. Erb was the 11th woman to receive the award since 1951.

The prize has been awarded to writers who have been writing in German since 1951. The winners must “distinguish themselves in a particular way through their work and their works” and “play a significant part in shaping contemporary German cultural life”.

Award winners included Max Frisch (1958), Günter Grass (1965) and Heinrich Böll (1967). It is named after the playwright and revolutionary Georg Büchner (“Woyzeck”). He was born in the Grand Duchy of Hesse in 1813 and died in Zurich in 1837.

In addition to Erb, the German Academy of Language and Poetry awarded the historian Ute Frevert the Sigmund Freud Prose for scientific prose and to literary critic Iris Radisch the Johann Heinrich Merck Prize for literary criticism and essay.