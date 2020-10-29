Georgina Rodríguez: A lot of interested people speak to me – a boil

Georgina Rodríguez, who has been living a fairy tale alongside CR7 since 2016, says it’s difficult to deal with negative people around her. “There is a lot of envy for my life and that of Cristiano,” he revealed to Mujerhoy magazine. Because of this, she is considered a woman with “few friends”. “To be honest, I am approached by many interested parties.”

“My life has changed a lot, but not my being,” he explained: “Money buys material things, but nobody will put these things in the grave. You have to be satisfied with the basics: gratitude for the health and love of ours.” Gio has “a good economic situation” but does not forget the past. “I value what I have more than anyone. Like Cristiano, who also lived a very humble childhood without luxury.”