Geriatric Care Services Market 2020 – Geographical Overview and Developments Strategies to 2024

U.S. geriatric care services market to register commendable growth prospects, global industry valuation to surpass a mammoth USD 1,490 billion by 2024.Geriatric care, having endorsed itself as a prominent sector in the healthcare space lately, has led to geriatric care services industry registering substantial prominence. The industry, having depicted immense potential, is anticipated to emerge as a highly viable vertical in the years ahead.

It is estimated that the demand for geriatric care services across the 86-90 years age group will grow at a CAGR of 8.3% through 2024. People in this age category are at a greater risk of developing various chronic diseases. As a result, most patients in the age group of 86-90 years need institutional care centers such as assisted living facilities and independent living centers.

Although elderly care institutions and adult day care centers are widely popular, the demand for home care services is rising gradually. Home elderly care services offer numerous benefits such as lower costs, lower risk of rehospitalization, and independent living. The Home geriatric care services market will witness a CAGR of 9.2% through 2024.

According to United Nation statistics, people aged 80 years and above, also referred to as the “oldest old” population is likely to reach 190.44 million by 2022. This age group is more prone towards respiratory, orthopedic, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders, which will further boost the demand for care services for this demography, in turn driving the geriatric care services market share. Technological advancements assisting the geriatric population who live independently is another factor boosting the industry size. Robotic technology and nurse call equipment are examples of such technological developments.

The geriatric care services industry is highly fragmented and fairly competitive. The business space is shared by the biggies as well as the new entrants. Price and quality of service provided by these players will be the major factor to sustain competition. The coming years will witness interesting developments like strategic collaborations and mergers & acquisitions in this industry that would help catapult the geriatric care services market share higher. Incidentally, the competitive spectrum of this industry comprises Senior Care Centers of America, Brookdale Senior Living, Kindred Healthcare and Genesis Healthcare Corp.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Geriatric Care Services Market, By Service Provider

5.1. Global market share, by service provider, 2017 & 2024

5.2. Public

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

5.3. Private

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Geriatric Care Services Market, By Payment Source

6.1. Global market share, by payment source, 2017 & 2024

6.2. Public Insurance

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

6.3. Private Insurance

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

6.4. Out-of-pocket

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

