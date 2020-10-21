Geriatric Software Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 |Kareo Billing, Bizmatics, Azalea Health

AMA Latest publication of the Geriatric Software Comprehensive Study by Application (Hospitals, Household, Commercial) Players and Region – Global Market Outlook to 2024″ examines the market for Geriatric Software and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Geriatric Software, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Geriatric software is any solution designed to assist long-term or post-acute, home health or hospice senior care professionals. These systems may be used in senior assisted-living communities, rehabilitation centers, home health or skilled nursing settings. Solutions for geriatric care generally include a few key functional areas, electronic medical/health records, e-prescribing and a practice management suite.This growth is primarily driven by Rising Geriatric Population and Burden of Chronic Diseases and Need for Affordable Treatment Options Due to Rising Healthcare Costs.

Market Drivers

Rising Geriatric Population and Burden of Chronic Diseases

Need for Affordable Treatment Options Due to Rising Healthcare Costs

Market Trend

Advancing It and Big Data Capabilities

Restraints

Issues Related to the Safety of Patient Information

Lack of Data Management Capabilities and Skilled Analysts

Reluctance to Migrate From Legacy Systems

Opportunities

Increasing Focus on Value-Based Medicine, Focus on Personalized Medicine Based on Analytics and Huge Market Potential in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Requirement of Huge Investments in Infrastructure to Set Up A Robust Population Health Management Program

Application (Hospitals, Household, Commercial)

List of players profiled in this report: Kareo Billing (United States), Bizmatics, Inc. (United States), Azalea Health (United States), CompuGroup Medical (Germany), NovoClinical (United States), MDConnection (United States), eClinicalWorks (United States), Centricity (United States), AllegianceMD (United States) and TotalMD (United States)

