German culture is waning again

Berlin (dpa) – Actually, now is the important moment. The gray months are the good ones for cinemas. When it rains outside and the afternoon gets dark, the blockbuster movies begin. This year, however, many movie starts have been canceled and theaters are expected to close again. One month of inactivity to stop the virus.

Prime Minister of Bavaria Markus Söder (CSU) speaks of a “four-week therapy”. Not only cinemas, but also theaters, operas and gastronomy should close. If you ask the cultural industry how much therapy there is in it, you are unhappy.

“We can only sincerely hope that the patient in Germany will survive Mr. Söder’s” four-week therapy “financially,” says Christine Berg of the German Film Theater Association (HDF Kino). Only if there were non-bureaucratic financial aid immediately would cinemas overcome this “renewed radical cure”.

Many institutions across Germany were already closed in the spring. Since then many houses have invested. In the plexiglass glasses at the cash desk, in the online ticketing systems, in the disinfectants. Especially from a distance. Seats remain free in the cinema. The Berliner Ensemble and the Munich Residenztheater had meanwhile expanded entire rows of seats.

In the meantime, however, the number of infections in Germany has again increased significantly. In one day, about 16,800 new infections were last reported, according to information from the Robert Koch Institute on Thursday morning.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the country’s leaders have decided to stop public life again on Monday. If you had to wait “until the intensive care units are full,” it would be too late, Merkel defended the decision Thursday. Shops and schools, for example, should remain open, but restaurants and recreational facilities should close.

The cinema association speaks of “a continuous ups and downs”. For six months they have been working with safety concepts, large rooms, ventilation systems and less usage. “Cinemas take a great deal of responsibility for their visitors, yet that doesn’t do any good,” said HDF board member Berg. “We are amazed.”

From an economic point of view, the whole thing is a catastrophe, says Christian Bräuer of AG Kino. The arthouse cinemas belong to the association. Of course, they too would be concerned about the development of infections. But cinemas are safe places, they have demonstrated this with the implementation of hygiene concepts. “The audience is very disciplined.”

Other cultural associations argue similarly. So far there have been “no reported cases of museums as infection hotspots,” the German Museum Association announced ahead of the consultations.

So what do you know about the question of where people get infected? The Robert Koch Institute states that many of the understandable cases date back to private meetings and group events. Information must be interpreted with caution. An important point: only for a fraction can you understand where the infection probably occurred.

From the point of view of the Bremen epidemiologist Hajo Zeeb, the closure of the culture is decidedly bitter. He worries that the area is not seen as so critical. Cultural institutes had developed good concepts of hygiene. “On the other hand, these are events where people meet, even with good concepts.” There is arrival and departure, there are contacts, the goal must be to reduce contacts.

Fear of the future is now growing in some parts of the cultural sector. Estimates of how much less cinemas will make this year vary. The film’s financing agency has commissioned an analysis that predicts a loss of between 225 million and 325 million euros in the summer. This was before the second closure was announced. The HDF is currently talking about an expected loss of around one billion euros.

The federal government has announced new aid of ten billion euros for the economy. Companies that are particularly affected by the new rules should replace much of their lost sales. Companies with up to 50 employees and individual self-employed workers will be replaced at 75%. For larger companies, the rates vary from case to case.

HDF board member Berg has asked politicians to give much support to the industry now. The problem, however, is in the details. The last few months have shown that many film companies have fallen into the funding grid, for example due to the number of their employees, screens or locations.

Support is vital, says Bräuer, head of the program’s cinema, which runs cinemas in Berlin. Emphasize that a block in the sector can still have an impact after it is actually finished. You saw it in the spring.

Because cinemas don’t work alone. If everything is working normally, you are part of a fairly well oiled machine. Production, marketing, high-profile previews and movie reviews – all of this happens before a movie even starts. Meanwhile the machine started stuttering. Big movies like the new “James Bond” have been postponed, the Disney remake “Mulan” went straight to the streaming service. The new animated film “Soul” will also be released online immediately.

Other distributors showed solidarity. For example, the thriller “Kaiserschmarrndrama” is expected to start in mid-November, now we need to find a new date. However, Constantin Film intends to keep a nationwide launch date this year. The theatrical release of Sönke Wortmann’s “Contra” had also been brought forward to December. Decisions that the film industry has interpreted as signs of hope.

Now there is uncertainty again. Can cinemas really reopen in December? What about the movies that have just started? They would be “strangled”, says Bräuer. There are certainly important films for the art house industry – Sofia Coppola’s “On the Rocks”, the thriller “A Woman of Heady Talents” or Miranda July’s “Kajillionaire”.

In fact, the Berlinale-winning film should have started now. “But it’s not bad” from Iran has been postponed for an uncertain time. “We have been working on the start for the past three months and have invested almost a quarter of a million euros in the film,” explains distributor Grandfilm. “The fact that we can’t evaluate it now poses an existential threat to us.”

There are also unanswered questions and sorrow in the theater scene. The new head of the Münchner Kammerspiele, Barbara Mundel, accused the politicians of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” of “total arbitrariness”. The Federal Drama Association (BFFS) believes it makes no sense for theaters to close again. “We are held to be co-responsible for a symbolic policy,” says the managing director of the Stuttgart State Theater, Marc-Oliver Hendriks. “It hurts.”