German Film Award postponed to autumn 2021

Berlin (dpa) – The German Film Prize will not be awarded in spring as usual next year, but only in autumn. The German Film Academy justifies the postponement with the effects of the corona pandemic. “Cinemas have had to close again, movie releases have been postponed and production stopped,” Academy President Ulrich Matthes said Wednesday.

“The pandemic has rocked our industry,” actor Matthes said according to the announcement. Moving on to October 1st, they wanted to create more flexibility for distributors and manufacturers. “And of course we hope for progress in science,” Matthes said in Berlin.

The German Film Prize is the industry’s most important national award. The approximately 2,000 members of the German Film Academy vote for many winners. The prizes are endowed with a total of around three million euros for new projects, the money comes from the house of the Minister of Culture Monika Grütters (CDU).

This year, the Lolas were awarded in a television program: the gala scheduled in Berlin was canceled due to the spread of the corona virus. The drama “Systemsprenger” won eight awards, including the Golden Lola for Best Feature Film. It is not yet clear what the next prize will be. Manufacturer Nico Hofmann takes over the artistic design.

In order for films to be eligible for the prize, they must be screened in the cinema. This year the crown pandemic had messed up the plans of many rental companies. Cinema releases were repeatedly postponed because cinemas were closed or because fewer seats could be occupied in theaters.

For a few days now, cinemas across Germany have been closed again. Public life must be closed by the end of November, for example restaurants and theaters must also remain closed. This serves, among other things, to prevent overloading of the intensive care units of the clinics.

Not only the German Film Prize, but also the European Film Prize this time will be awarded in a different context. A large awards ceremony had actually been planned in Iceland, but the event was canceled. A digital award is instead foreseen. The winners will now be announced in December, spread over several nights, according to the organizers.