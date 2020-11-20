German series «Barbarians» sets Netflix record

The Battle of the Teutoburg Forest fascinates millions of people. On Netflix, the “Barbarians” series has set a new record. And the battle continues.

Hamburg (dpa) – The German action series “Barbarians” about the battle of the Teutoburg Forest has set a record on the Netflix streaming service.

More than 37 million families around the world turned on the so-called Netflix original in the first four weeks, as announced by the video on demand service. This is “a new record for the first season of a non-English language Netflix series”.

So far, the Mexican series “Dark Passion” (original title: “Oscuro deseo”, English title: “Dark Desire”), released in July, has held this record with around 35 million families in 28 days. Netflix had already announced weeks ago that it would produce a second season “Barbarian”.

The series produced by Gaumont Germany about the Hermannsschlacht (or Varusschlacht) in the year 9 AD is not only successfully running in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, but also in many other countries, as Netflix said.

The first season of the series with six episodes lasting approximately 45 minutes is available from 23 October. It was shot in Budapest between August and November 2019.

Laurence Rupp as Arminius / Hermann, Jeanne Goursaud as Thusnelda and David Schütter as Folkwin Wolfspeer play the leading roles. Gaetano Aronica plays the Roman general Varo. Actors such as Bernhard Schütz, Ronald Zehrfeld, Nikolai Kinski and Sophie Rois can be seen in other roles.