The English and German authorities recently met with the Lisbon Judicial Police to gather evidence of Madeleine McCann’s kidnapping. Evidence is also being gathered to indict the prime suspect in the crime, Christian Brueckner, of two other cases. The news was brought forward by Correio da Manhã (CM) and also confirmed by Expresso.

The purpose of this meeting was to draw a profile of the German that will help the police understand how the perpetrator got rid of or hidden the body of the English girl who disappeared in the Ocean Club on May 3, 2007.

An “information exchange” took place at the meeting between the authorities. There is currently no new evidence of Brücker’s involvement in the kidnapping of Madeleine McCann. The searches carried out by the PFY in several places have proven “fruitless”, writes the CM.

German police are also collecting evidence to accuse the suspect in two other cases. As the expresso progresses, one relates to the rape of a young Irish woman in the Algarve in 2004 and the second to the exhibitionism of a ten-year-old German child.

In the first case, the victim’s testimony and description of the attack “in many ways” match the case of an American woman who was injured by Brueckner in Portugal. However, there is no physical evidence of their involvement.

In the second case, too, there is no 100% certain evidence that Brücker committed the crime, but the German police believe that it was him. This crime also occurred in the Algarve and the same year Maddie disappeared.

Christian Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for raping a 72-year-old woman in Portugal.

The German denies any involvement in the Maddie case.

The 43-year-old suspect arrived in the Algarve at the age of 18. He left Portugal shortly after Madeleine McCann’s disappearance 13 years ago.