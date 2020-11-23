Germans get nothing at International Emmys

New York (AP) – No international Emmys for Germany, but still great joy: even the nomination was “crazy” for you, said actress Emma Bading of the German news agency. “I felt so happy and honored.”

At the international Emmy awards ceremony on Monday, Bading, who was nominated for her role in the ARD film “Play” in the “Best Performance by an Actress” category, had to give up her British colleague Glenda Jackson for her role in The television drama “Elizabeth Is Missing” was awarded. Bading, born in Monheim am Rhein in 1998, said she was grateful to Jackson for the award. “For me, the appointment is absolutely sufficient.”

Even the second German price hope was not satisfied: the second season of the historic ARD hospital series “Charité”, nominated in the category “Best Drama Series”, was defeated by Indian competition, the “Delhi Crime” series. “Obviously we would have liked to bring the award to Germany,” said Charité producer Benjamin Benedict. “However, it is a great honor for us to have been named alongside so many strong competitors. We are very proud of the international attractiveness with which we are now perceived and how competitive German productions abroad have become “.

Germany was already lost last year after both the ZDF series ‘Bad Banks’ and actor Jannis Niewöhner had to give way to competition in their respective nomination categories. The International Emmys, awarded in eleven categories, may not have the charm of the US awards given in Los Angeles, but they are still very popular.

The star of this year’s awards ceremony was 13-year-old Briton Billy Barratt, who won the “Best Actor” award for his role in “Responsible Child”. “I’m so happy right now,” Barratt cheered later via video switch, his family reunited in the background.

Mainz actress Caroline Peters is one of the praises. She got in touch from Cologne and presented the award for best short film series to the Czech production «#martyisdead».

This year’s award winners also included a politician: Andrew Cuomo, Governor of the US state of New York, received a special award for his television presence during the crown pandemic. 62-year-old Cuomo had shown managers and provided viewers around the world with important information with his press conferences broadcast live daily, it was said to justify.

Stars like Spike Lee, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Billy Crystal and Billy Joel have congratulated Cuomo through pre-recorded videos. “What an honor and what a pleasant surprise in these troubled times,” said Cuomo, who was holding a live press conference at the same time as the awards ceremony and had taped his acceptance speech in advance.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this time the award gala for non-American productions took place largely online. Actor Richard Kind moderated from a stage in New York – in front of an “absolutely gigantic empty auditorium”. Candidates were linked via video from around the world. It was “the first and hopefully the last virtual International Emmy award,” said Kind. “I promise next year we’ll spend a lot of money on mediocre food and meet here in the ballroom.”

She lacked the “euphoria and excitement” of a live gala on the spot and felt a little lonely, said actress Bading, who watched the show from an apartment in Krakow, Poland, where she is currently staying. shooting a ZDF series. “But it’s also somehow a blatant experience to be there this year.”