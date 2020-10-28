Germany imposes partial detention from Monday – Welt

The German authorities reached an agreement on Wednesday to impose a one-month partial detention in Germany.

This agreement was reached after negotiations between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the 16 federal states, according to a source quoted by Bloomberg close to the discussion.

According to the broadcaster DW, which quotes several German media outlets, the imprisonment, which sometimes lasts for months, will take effect on Monday, November 2nd.

Angela Merkel will announce this decision at a press conference this afternoon.