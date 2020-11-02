Germany is partially locked up for a month. “These are tough measures,” says Merkel – Executive Digest

Among other things, the federal government has ordered the partial closure of restaurants, bars and theaters for four weeks due to the sharp increase in cases of the Covid 19 pandemic in Germany.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government and regional authorities had agreed to close for the whole of November and also ban cultural activities in order to keep schools and trade open “as long as possible”.

Stressing that social contacts and meetings between people who do not live together should be kept to a minimum, Merkel added that all restrictions will come into effect on November 2nd to “become a national health emergency in the face of the advancing pandemic of the new.” avoid “coronavirus. On the other hand, he continued, all professional sports competitions will be held without an audience starting this Monday.

The federal government also announced today a new emergency aid program that could reach 10 billion euros to help economic sectors affected by tightening restrictions on fighting the pandemic.

The support is being provided to make up for the loss of revenue the new restrictions will cause starting this Monday.

The decision was made in a video conference between Merkel and the 16 federal governments responsible for the imposition and subsequent relaxation of restrictions.

“We must act now to prevent the country from falling into a national health emergency,” emphasized the German Chancellor. Merkel urged the population to avoid unnecessary travel, adding that hotels will not be able to accommodate people on tourist trips. “These are tough measures,” Merkel admitted to journalists.

“We can say that our health system can handle the challenge today. However, if the pace of infection continues we will be at the limit of what can be managed in a few weeks, ”he said.