Germany misses International Emmys

Emma Bading and the authors of the hospital series “Charité” were hoping for an international Emmy. But again this year the competition was too strong.

New York (dpa) – The German nominees were left empty-handed at this year’s International Emmys.

Actress Emma Bading, born in Monheim am Rhein in 1998 and nominated for her role in the ARD film “Play” in the “Best Performance by an Actress” category, was defeated by her British colleague Glenda Jackson on Monday at the ceremony. award ceremony. Jackson was recognized for her role in the television drama “Elizabeth Is Missing”.

The second season of ARD’s historic hospital series “Charité”, which was nominated in the “Best Drama Series” category, was submitted to Indian competition, the “Delhi Crime” series.

“Of course we would have liked to bring the award to Germany,” said “Charité” producer Benjamin Benedict of the German news agency. “However, it is a great honor for us to have been named alongside so many strong competitors. We are very proud of the international attractiveness with which we are now perceived and how competitive German productions abroad have become “.

Germany had already been lost last year after both the ZDF series titled “Bad Banks” and actor Jannis Niewöhner had to give way to the competition.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this time the award gala for non-American productions took place largely online. Actor Richard Kind moderated from a stage in New York – in front of an “absolutely gigantic empty auditorium”. Candidates were linked via video from around the world.

The International Emmys, awarded in eleven categories, may not have the charm of the US awards given in Los Angeles, but they are still very popular.