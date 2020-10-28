Germany moves into partial custody from Monday – Executive Digest

Chancellor Angela Merkel will impose the strictest restrictions since the national restriction came into force last spring. This reflects the fight Europe’s largest economy is waging to contain the rapid spread of the new coronavirus.

The government has now decided, according to Bloomberg, in a decision that was reached after talks between the leaders of the country’s 16 states to work towards an agreement, sometimes for months.

The details will be announced by the German head of state at a press conference today, but the measure is expected to come into force next Monday.

Merkel’s proposal, which eventually received government support, calls for bars, restaurants and leisure facilities to be closed to contain the outbreak of coronavirus infections. According to a preliminary report by the federal government, to which “Bloomberg” had access, citizens are urged to reduce social contacts to an absolute minimum and to avoid all non-essential travel.

It is recalled that the newspaper Bild had already said that Angela Merkel would prepare a “lockdown light”, which means that some rooms such as schools and daycare centers could remain open. With the exception of regions where the number of infections remains significantly high.

“We have to prepare for a closure, because – as the curves in all neighboring countries show – this is the only way to get the infection curves under control again and reduce them,” emphasizes physicist Dirk Brockmann Deutsche Welle. In the last few days alone, Germany recorded a record of 14,964 new cases.

With the second wave of Covid-19 cases in Europe, some countries are tightening the rules again to ensure that citizens don’t spend Christmas alone.

In France, Emmanuel Macron today announced new measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic. According to the French media, the restriction is one of the options on the table and it would be an easier version of what was experienced in March: schools would be open, as would other major activities.

“We have to expect difficult decisions,” warned Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin yesterday, referring to the new restrictions that are planned in Italy, Spain and the Czech Republic. Yesterday, France recorded 523 Covid-19-related deaths.

The situation is similar in the UK with 367 deaths yesterday, the highest number since May 27. The way forward could also be that of restriction, particularly in England – the governments of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have already taken new measures.

However, Boris Johnson’s administration has not yet shown any signs of preparing for a new lockdown, which only indicates that options are being considered. Although scientists from SAGE – the body that advises the UK government on scientific matters – have already shown concerns about the country’s direction.

They argue that all citizens should have tighter restrictions by mid-December, given current projections of 500 daily deaths and 25,000 hospital stays by the end of next month.

“This time it will be worse, more deaths. This is the projection that was presented to the Prime Minister and he is now under great pressure to reinstate the detention, ”says a source for the Telegraph.