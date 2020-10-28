Germany orders partial closure of catering and trade in November – world

On Wednesday, the federal government decided, among other things, to partially close restaurants, bars and theaters for four weeks, as the cases of the Covid 19 pandemic in Germany have increased sharply.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government and regional authorities had agreed to close for the whole of November and also ban cultural activities in order to keep schools and trade open “as long as possible”.

Stressing that social contacts and meetings between people who do not live together should be kept to a minimum, Merkel added that the restrictions will all come into effect on November 2nd to “avoid a national health emergency” in the face of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

On the other hand, all professional sports competitions would take place without an audience from Monday.

The federal government also announced today a new emergency aid program that could reach € 10 billion to help economic sectors affected by tightening restrictions on fighting the pandemic.

Support is being provided to make up for the loss of revenue the new restrictions will cause as of Monday.

The decision was made in a video conference between Merkel and the 16 federal governments responsible for the imposition and subsequent relaxation of restrictions.

“We must act now to prevent the country from falling into a national health emergency,” emphasized the German Chancellor.

Merkel appealed to the population to avoid unnecessary travel, adding that hotels will not be able to accommodate people on tourist trips.

The decision is made a few hours after the German health authority has confirmed a new record of daily Covid-19 cases in the country with 14,964 infections, making a cumulative total of 449,275 contaminated people.

In Germany with around 83 million inhabitants, 27 further deaths were recorded in connection with the new coronavirus, which now corresponds to a total of 10,098 deaths.

“We can say that our health system can meet the challenge today. If the rate of infection continues like this, however, we will reach the limits of our management in a few weeks”, said Merkel.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 44 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.