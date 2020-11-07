Germany under pressure. The monitoring app shows that the second wave of Covid-19 has not slowed down yet – Executive Digest

A screening application launched in Germany this spring to monitor the spread of Covid-19 shows that the recently implemented measures have not yet slowed the second wave.

More than half a million people have linked their smartwatches and fitness trackers to the Corona data donation application in order to create a “curve” based on indicators such as pulse or steps taken. After adjusting the data collection, this curve will serve as a reliable main indicator of the Covid-19 trend in the country.

According to project manager Dirk Brockmann from the Institute for Theoretical Biology at the University of Humboldt in Berlin, the restrictions announced last week and imposed across Germany from Monday – including the closure of restaurants – gyms and theaters – have not yet had a decisive impact.

“The curve is still climbing – it looks more linear,” added Brockmann. The expert pointed out that the curve does not provide an accurate prediction of infection, but it can signal important changes in the trend or the turning points.

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s epidemic control center, reported a daily record number of Covid 19 cases of 21,506 this Friday, which corresponds to a total of 619,089. The death toll rose 166, with a total of 11,096 deaths per Covid-19.

The Corona Data Donation application developed with the health tech startup Thryve works on usable mobile devices such as Apple Watches or Fitbit fitness trackers.