Giant Antarctic iceberg on a collision course with British territory – Executive Digest

A giant iceberg in Antarctica the size of a small country is heading for the island of South Georgia in the Atlantic and can disrupt British territory and its wildlife.

The iceberg named A-68A broke through the ice shelf on the eastern Antarctic peninsula in July 2017. It’s about the size of South Georgia, where it appears to be heading.

The A-68A, now 150 kilometers long and 30 miles wide, has already traveled 1,400 kilometers north through an area known as “Iceberg Alley,” about 500 kilometers from Georgia. South.

“It’s absolutely huge and the largest iceberg in the Southern Ocean,” Sue Cook, a glaciologist with the Australian Antarctic Program Partnership, told The Guardian.

The iceberg follows a path familiar to many, but its ultimate destination is difficult to predict. “It took three years, longer than expected,” he said, adding that it was difficult to predict exactly where it would end.

Weather patterns, currents and the shape of the iceberg make predictions difficult. The huge floating ice island, about 200 meters thick, can still fall apart or run aground.

The thin profile of the iceberg, which has been monitored by satellites, may cause it to swim closer to South Georgia before it gets stuck on the ocean floor.