Giant asteroid entering Earth orbit this week – World

A giant asteroid will collide with the orbit of planet Earth at more than eight miles per second next Saturday, November 7th, according to the British newspaper Daily Star.

To be precise, the space rock is estimated to be between 79 and 180 meters wide, which, if confirmed, will be larger than the São Paulo Cathedral, which measures 174 meters.

The asteroid is estimated to travel a distance of 0.037 astronomical units from Earth, which is the equivalent of 5,535,119.66 kilometers, which is considered relatively close in space language. However, it is very unlikely to collide with Earth.

Earth has not seen you go this close since the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.