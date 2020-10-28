Giants are “cleaning up” their portfolios and there are products that are no longer returning to the shelves – Executive Digest

Large food and beverage companies are adjusting their strategies in a pandemic time, which explains why they are heading towards the elimination of brands that are not living up to their expectations, including those they acquired because of their popularity that had a significant spike in the number of Consumers and Sales.

Acquiring niche brands and creating new flavors have been an integral part of food company strategies in recent years.

For example, Coca Cola has confirmed that it will eliminate about half of its brands in order to focus on only the best performing products and streamline its operations, according to the Business Insider.

Coca-Cola’s decision to cut about 200 brands or half of its portfolio includes many brands like Tab, a diet soda that has had less than good results for decades. Coca-Cola also wants to give up local brands in different parts of the world that have limited sales.

But the soft drink giant is not alone in this repositioning: other food and beverage companies, including Nestlé and Danone, are cutting, selling or eliminating other forms of brands that they believe are underperforming.

Although some companies have already realized that they intend to reduce their portfolios before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, all admit that the pandemic is forcing them to rethink which individual brands and products are worth making will.

In many parts of the world, consumer spending in supermarkets and retail stores is still higher than it was before the pandemic. “And when companies have changed production to meet new demands, many also cut brands and invest in products they think are best suited for the Covid-19 world,” Morningstar analyst Nick Johnson told Business Insider.

Nestle

Nestlé was still reviewing the business in its most recent presentation of its results for the nine months of this year and hopes to decide what it will do in early 2021. Bottled water is a key category for Swiss commodity giant consumption, but CEO Mark Schneider told analysts that he is more interested in high-end mineral water brands like San Pellegrino, as well as bottled water, which gives consumers an advantage over hydration goes beyond, like Pure Life Plus. In contrast, your North American water business relies heavily on simple water labels like Deer Park and Arrowhead.

yogurt

The French dairy giant announced a review of its business on October 19. According to CEO Emmanuel Faber, the brands they own are rated as well as individual products. Many of Danone’s retail customers suffered declines in sales, according to Faber, adding that niche brands have also lost their luster during the pandemic. Brands Danone can break down include Horizon & Wallaby, which sells organic milk and yogurt, and the medical nutrition business, which sells infant formula and packaged foods to hospital patients, according to Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo.

Even before Danone officially announced the revision, he considered making changes to the portfolio and made an early decision to sell his stake in the Japanese yogurt brand Yakult.

Mondelez

Dirk Van de Put, CEO of Mondelez, has already announced that the salt manufacturer plans to reduce 25% of its products later this year. Overall, the brands you want to cut make up around 2% of sales. The cuts started as a temporary measure to keep the company’s fastest-selling products, which include oreo cookies, in stock at retailers, Van de Put said. But many will become permanent, he added. Mondelez executives did not point out specific items that they have already decided to cut, but stated that the reductions will focus on individual products rather than entire brands and affect items in all of their different geographic areas.